Floor plan of Shinrin No Ie (Forest Home) by Scott A. Stultz
The garage is 500-square-foot heated garage is adaptable to a variety of uses, currently set up as a workshop.
Zoé Stone's home is nestled into a forested hillside that had never been built on before. Others had shied away from its engineering challenges, but not Zoé and her dad.
Exposed Douglas fir beams add warmth to the bedroom. The pine bed frame and headboard were built by the couple, as were all the doors and window frames. The painting above the bed is by Earl Hamilton.
Floor plan of Hint Cabin by Hint Spaces
The new second-story addition, clad in Hardie Lap Siding and painted in Benjamin Moore Deep Sea, creates a bold contrast with the existing home's cedar shingles in Black Panther.
Twilight
The landscaping was designed by Ben with an emphasis on low maintenance (no grass), but conducive to Barbara's love of gardening.
The living area feels spacious and full of light despite its modest square footage thanks to its being double-height. A collection of old ship paintings and vintage ship netting help add to the nautical feel.
Additional outdoor dining and leisure spaces make Scott's home perfect for hosting gatherings year round.