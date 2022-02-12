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Collection by Sabrina Taylor

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The Thermasol Vue allows the sauna to become an integral and playful part of the architectural vision.
The Thermasol Vue allows the sauna to become an integral and playful part of the architectural vision.
This Iwi prefab was designed by architects Juan Ruiz and Amelia Tapia for anyone looking to add a flexible space to their property. With a timber frame clad in cork and waterproof canvas stitched into wood ribbing, it expands like an accordion to a total of roughly 92 square feet. When compressed, it becomes a 26-square-foot roofed hutch.
This Iwi prefab was designed by architects Juan Ruiz and Amelia Tapia for anyone looking to add a flexible space to their property. With a timber frame clad in cork and waterproof canvas stitched into wood ribbing, it expands like an accordion to a total of roughly 92 square feet. When compressed, it becomes a 26-square-foot roofed hutch.
A unique hinge system allows the Brette Haus to unfold into an instant shelter, home office, or event space.
A unique hinge system allows the Brette Haus to unfold into an instant shelter, home office, or event space.
Floor Plan of Woodlands Hideout by Further Society and Arbor and Co.
Floor Plan of Woodlands Hideout by Further Society and Arbor and Co.
Actor and designer Krysta Rodriguez brought in vintage furniture, warm tones, and a faux fireplace to help her longtime friend Adam Levy bounce back from a breakup.
Actor and designer Krysta Rodriguez brought in vintage furniture, warm tones, and a faux fireplace to help her longtime friend Adam Levy bounce back from a breakup.
Although aux boxes were originally designed as detached one-room structures of around 100 square feet, they now offer the larger Model 240 and Model 620. (The model number denotes its footprint in square feet).
Although aux boxes were originally designed as detached one-room structures of around 100 square feet, they now offer the larger Model 240 and Model 620. (The model number denotes its footprint in square feet).
AbleNook is a Florida-based prefabricated, flat-pack home kit made from aircraft-grade aluminum framing and structural insulated panels (SIPs). Although it started out as an architecture school project, it was later patented through the University of South Florida and makes for an affordable ADU starting at $75,000. Use it as a main residence, eco-friendly second home, or Airbnb. They’re also designed to be potential disaster relief, as they’re ready for just about any terrain or weather conditions, including Florida’s hurricane winds. It’s also expandable to accommodate a range of sizes.
AbleNook is a Florida-based prefabricated, flat-pack home kit made from aircraft-grade aluminum framing and structural insulated panels (SIPs). Although it started out as an architecture school project, it was later patented through the University of South Florida and makes for an affordable ADU starting at $75,000. Use it as a main residence, eco-friendly second home, or Airbnb. They’re also designed to be potential disaster relief, as they’re ready for just about any terrain or weather conditions, including Florida’s hurricane winds. It’s also expandable to accommodate a range of sizes.
Completed in July 2020, the Mighty Duo B model installed in San Diego is a 700-square-foot ADU with one bedroom, one bath, a kitchenette, and a walk-in closet.
Completed in July 2020, the Mighty Duo B model installed in San Diego is a 700-square-foot ADU with one bedroom, one bath, a kitchenette, and a walk-in closet.
The Tini M bedroom is surrounded by windows. The initial structure includes a bed base with drawers, bedside tables, and a wood stove.
The Tini M bedroom is surrounded by windows. The initial structure includes a bed base with drawers, bedside tables, and a wood stove.
MuuwSpace, a prefabricated hexagonal cabin wrapped in glass, metal, and wood, measures almost 100 square feet and features a starting price of $32K.
MuuwSpace, a prefabricated hexagonal cabin wrapped in glass, metal, and wood, measures almost 100 square feet and features a starting price of $32K.
Jocie specified slate floor tiles and cement wall tiles by Clé, then applied Venetian plaster from Master of Plaster with the help of some friends. "It’s really fun once you get into the rhythm of it, but definitely takes some time," says the architect.
Jocie specified slate floor tiles and cement wall tiles by Clé, then applied Venetian plaster from Master of Plaster with the help of some friends. "It’s really fun once you get into the rhythm of it, but definitely takes some time," says the architect.
The new custom teak vanity and tub surround were designed by Jocie and fabricated by O’Brien Wood & Iron. At the vanity, Kohler sinks are joined with California faucets and medicine cabinets by Urban Outfitters. The vase is from Summer School.
The new custom teak vanity and tub surround were designed by Jocie and fabricated by O’Brien Wood & Iron. At the vanity, Kohler sinks are joined with California faucets and medicine cabinets by Urban Outfitters. The vase is from Summer School.
The screen was fabricated by the contractor O’Brien Wood & Iron. "I like this treatment because it’s so dynamic," says Jocie. "It acts as a separator, but it does have some transparency and visibility with it." The existing red oak floors in this room were stripped and bleached to more closely match the new white oak stairs and floors.
The screen was fabricated by the contractor O’Brien Wood & Iron. "I like this treatment because it’s so dynamic," says Jocie. "It acts as a separator, but it does have some transparency and visibility with it." The existing red oak floors in this room were stripped and bleached to more closely match the new white oak stairs and floors.
The eco-friendly escape is powered by solar panels and a wind turbine—and it even includes a full bath.
The eco-friendly escape is powered by solar panels and a wind turbine—and it even includes a full bath.
Alt 30' Model by Alternate Living Spaces
Alt 30' Model by Alternate Living Spaces
Gaia Off-Grid Shipping Container Home exploded axonometric drawing
Gaia Off-Grid Shipping Container Home exploded axonometric drawing

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