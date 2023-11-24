Favorites
The clients wanted a summer home that would allow them to enjoy the landscape from both inside and outside spaces—and the outdoor spaces needed to be protected from the often windy weather. “That’s why we have the outdoor space to the north of the building, so it’s protected,” explains architect Line Solgaard. The protected deck area gets the evening sun until 10pm in the summer, and views to the water have been maintained through large windows and the glazed wall.
The home is perched lightly on the site and the landscape has been integrated into the architecture through a sympathetic form and materiality, and the expansive windows. “We long for this untouched nature,” says architect Line Solgaard of the site. “It brings us calmness and maybe even helps us be more in touch with ourselves.”