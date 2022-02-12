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Collection by Justin Terry

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Dellekamp + Schleich built this C-shaped weekend getaway in Valle de Bravo with a central courtyard that prioritizes play.
Dellekamp + Schleich built this C-shaped weekend getaway in Valle de Bravo with a central courtyard that prioritizes play.
“The wildflower roof has reached a sufficient height now that from within the living room and main bathroom grasses and the occasional flower (and occasional cat) can be seen through the circular roof lights,” notes Pile.
“The wildflower roof has reached a sufficient height now that from within the living room and main bathroom grasses and the occasional flower (and occasional cat) can be seen through the circular roof lights,” notes Pile.
Missouri-based architect Rocio Romero designs ADUs that serve as studios, backyard offices, guest cottages, and short-term getaways. She’s sold over 50 prefab units in 17 different states, and she recently launched a line of more modestly sized, construct-it-yourself structures dubbed the Camp series. Here, Romero and product manager Julie Schaefer review plans together at a Base Camp prototype in Missouri.
Missouri-based architect Rocio Romero designs ADUs that serve as studios, backyard offices, guest cottages, and short-term getaways. She’s sold over 50 prefab units in 17 different states, and she recently launched a line of more modestly sized, construct-it-yourself structures dubbed the Camp series. Here, Romero and product manager Julie Schaefer review plans together at a Base Camp prototype in Missouri.
Floor plan of Casa GJ by Alventosa Morell Arquitectes
Floor plan of Casa GJ by Alventosa Morell Arquitectes
Floor Plan of O’Neil Ford Midcentury by Lake|Flato and Office of Tangible Space
Floor Plan of O’Neil Ford Midcentury by Lake|Flato and Office of Tangible Space
Chickens foraging in an enclosed garden with vertical planters.
Chickens foraging in an enclosed garden with vertical planters.
The balance of mint green-painted ironwork, plants, pool, and blue sky capture the warmth of the Mérida indoor-outdoor living environment.
The balance of mint green-painted ironwork, plants, pool, and blue sky capture the warmth of the Mérida indoor-outdoor living environment.
Designed by Robert Harvey Oschatz, the angular residence has panoramic ocean views, tons of hosting space, and a handblown jellyfish chandelier.
Designed by Robert Harvey Oschatz, the angular residence has panoramic ocean views, tons of hosting space, and a handblown jellyfish chandelier.
This funky New Mexico earthship home is powered by the sun and embedded in the land with curvaceous walls and lots of gardening space—inside and out.
This funky New Mexico earthship home is powered by the sun and embedded in the land with curvaceous walls and lots of gardening space—inside and out.
"This project was a fun one,
"This project was a fun one,
A paved driveway winds up to the home, which is surrounded by soaring trees and lush greenery.
A paved driveway winds up to the home, which is surrounded by soaring trees and lush greenery.
The space featured large windows overlooking the garden, and is connected directly to the home.
The space featured large windows overlooking the garden, and is connected directly to the home.
A large glass shower and oversized soaking tub await in the light-filled primary bathroom.
A large glass shower and oversized soaking tub await in the light-filled primary bathroom.
Resembling a beach bungalow, the green-painted house sits on a spacious, tree-filled lot.
Resembling a beach bungalow, the green-painted house sits on a spacious, tree-filled lot.
Natural light was extra important to Aaron, as this space functions as his art studio, too.
Natural light was extra important to Aaron, as this space functions as his art studio, too.
The home is located at Ragged Point, and the young family is always “running full out,” as Adair says—so she and Kopp cheekily named the project the Run Ragged house.
The home is located at Ragged Point, and the young family is always “running full out,” as Adair says—so she and Kopp cheekily named the project the Run Ragged house.

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