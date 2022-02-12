Simply Paris
The Paris kitchen of architect Joseph Dirand.
The metal-topped side table is from Roche’s grandparents’ house and the lamp is vintage Vico Magistretti for Artemide.
Designed by Jagoda, the door swings open to fit in front of a bookshelf.
The original wood columns and beams create a more open feel and flood the spaces with natural light. "The kitchen looks out over the courtyard, which acts as a light well and provides ventilation,
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French doors line one wall that extends from the library to the first-floor sitting room and office.
Pricing is not yet available for ENSAMBLE, but a single board of cholguán retails for about $5. By keeping assembly simply and using glue to join the system, the Andes House hopes to make it a cost-effective solution for the office and beyond.
The family that works together stays together: Hachigian and Day at his-and-hers workstations in the shared lower-level study.
Well-placed skylights flood the built-in desk and workstation with natural light. The elegant desk lamp, which Hara calls the Sunset Lamp, has a maple base and bowl-like shade, the latter finished with gold leaf for a warm glow.
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The architect dressed the living room with a soft palette of cream and blush tones. The parquet flooring offers subtle pattern and more texture for the space.
The apartment is entered through a courtyard tucked just off one of the main thoroughfares of the bustling, historic Marais district in Paris.