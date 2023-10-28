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Collection by Kelly Anderson

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The ceilings throughout the home are made out of cross-laminated timber created from antiqued spruce.
The ceilings throughout the home are made out of cross-laminated timber created from antiqued spruce.
The gable end 10’4” by 6’6” window provides plenty of opportunities to create fleeting live portraits that could hang on any gallery wall. A Santa &amp; Cole floor lamp stands left of an heirloom chair, which is covered by a Skyeskyns sheepskin.
The gable end 10’4” by 6’6” window provides plenty of opportunities to create fleeting live portraits that could hang on any gallery wall. A Santa &amp; Cole floor lamp stands left of an heirloom chair, which is covered by a Skyeskyns sheepskin.
In the primary bath, porcelain floor tiles from Nemo Tile complement the microcement walls. The wall sconces are from RBW and the soaking tub is Bain.
In the primary bath, porcelain floor tiles from Nemo Tile complement the microcement walls. The wall sconces are from RBW and the soaking tub is Bain.
The bedrooms enjoy views of the greenery just outside. The bed is Sixpenny upholstered in a lightweight linen, and the bedside table is Restoration Hardware. The drapes are Belgian linen by TwoPages.
The bedrooms enjoy views of the greenery just outside. The bed is Sixpenny upholstered in a lightweight linen, and the bedside table is Restoration Hardware. The drapes are Belgian linen by TwoPages.
For Monica, the kitchen became the heart of the home. "Most of my time at home is spent in the kitchen,
For Monica, the kitchen became the heart of the home. "Most of my time at home is spent in the kitchen,
Ample doors and windows on the ground floor connect every room to the outdoors. "It's really nice to have the French doors and the big windows,
Ample doors and windows on the ground floor connect every room to the outdoors. "It's really nice to have the French doors and the big windows,
Floor plan of Skybox by MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects
Floor plan of Skybox by MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects
A vintage MG parked out front during the photoshoot is a nod to Corey's father's old convertible, a car that had wood floors. The home's exposed framing is a textural reminder of that retro vehicle's design detail.
A vintage MG parked out front during the photoshoot is a nod to Corey's father's old convertible, a car that had wood floors. The home's exposed framing is a textural reminder of that retro vehicle's design detail.
Corrugated galvalume cladding creates a rain screen with airspace behind, so even if the metal rusts over decades, the building won't leak (a detail informed by homeowner Corey's insurance background).
Corrugated galvalume cladding creates a rain screen with airspace behind, so even if the metal rusts over decades, the building won't leak (a detail informed by homeowner Corey's insurance background).
Le Corbusier sofas with chrome frames and leather cushions anchor the space before the hearth, where a second Muskoka Tide marble slab grounds the room.
Le Corbusier sofas with chrome frames and leather cushions anchor the space before the hearth, where a second Muskoka Tide marble slab grounds the room.
With the help of architect Leah Solk, Chris and Erika Wershoven renovated their 1,970-square-foot retreat on the North Fork of Long Island for $500 per square foot. Erika says meticulous planning and finding an architect who aligned with her family’s sensibility and goals helped them achieve a distinctive end result within their budget.
With the help of architect Leah Solk, Chris and Erika Wershoven renovated their 1,970-square-foot retreat on the North Fork of Long Island for $500 per square foot. Erika says meticulous planning and finding an architect who aligned with her family’s sensibility and goals helped them achieve a distinctive end result within their budget.
"Knowing that it would need to be on the vacation rental market until we retire, we wanted it to be a destination home for families to explore the Bonavista peninsula,
"Knowing that it would need to be on the vacation rental market until we retire, we wanted it to be a destination home for families to explore the Bonavista peninsula,
A highlight of the overhaul is the floor-to-ceiling glass on the north side, which includes a five-panel bifold door. The door opens to the couple’s favorite area of the house, the backyard. The deck is shaded by the cantilevered roof, and Ren planted drought-resistant brush amid the existing oak trees.
A highlight of the overhaul is the floor-to-ceiling glass on the north side, which includes a five-panel bifold door. The door opens to the couple’s favorite area of the house, the backyard. The deck is shaded by the cantilevered roof, and Ren planted drought-resistant brush amid the existing oak trees.
Ren von Hasseln studied architecture before founding Ren Ceramics, and she drew from both experiences as she transformed her midcentury ranch house in Ojai, California. Ren led the renovation of the property and crafted ceramic details found throughout the interior.
Ren von Hasseln studied architecture before founding Ren Ceramics, and she drew from both experiences as she transformed her midcentury ranch house in Ojai, California. Ren led the renovation of the property and crafted ceramic details found throughout the interior.
Oak flooring runs throughout the home, creating a subdued backdrop for the aged furniture. "It really lets everything around it stand out,
Oak flooring runs throughout the home, creating a subdued backdrop for the aged furniture. "It really lets everything around it stand out,
Stones excavated during the foundation dig were redistributed to level out the yard while simultaneously creating a drainage curtain around the leach field.
Stones excavated during the foundation dig were redistributed to level out the yard while simultaneously creating a drainage curtain around the leach field.

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