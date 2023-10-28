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With the help of architect Leah Solk, Chris and Erika Wershoven renovated their 1,970-square-foot retreat on the North Fork of Long Island for $500 per square foot. Erika says meticulous planning and finding an architect who aligned with her family’s sensibility and goals helped them achieve a distinctive end result within their budget.
A highlight of the overhaul is the floor-to-ceiling glass on the north side, which includes a five-panel bifold door. The door opens to the couple’s favorite area of the house, the backyard. The deck is shaded by the cantilevered roof, and Ren planted drought-resistant brush amid the existing oak trees.
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