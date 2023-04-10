Favorites
One of the most significant of Mies' works, the Farnsworth House in Plano, Illinois, was built between 1945 and 1951 for Dr. Edith Farnsworth as a weekend retreat. The home embraces his concept of a strong connection between structure and nature, and may be the fullest expression of his modernist ideals.
The Chicago Federal Center is another example of the incredible architectural legacy that Mies van der Rohe left the city of Chicago. In his book Chicago: In and Around the Loop, Walking Tours of Architecture and History, Gerard Wolfe refers to the Federal Center as "the ultimate expression of the second Chicago school of architecture." Alexander Calder’s striking ‘Flamingo’ sculpture complements the linear complex.