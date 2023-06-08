The home's deck is perched over a canyon full of wildlife and rugged vegetation.
Paths from the house connect to nearby hiking trails for outdoor and wildlife experiences.
To install Charles Willson’s prefab house, Stillwater Dwellings lifted the structure over an existing barn on the one-acre property. Willson, who is often on the road, wired the house with the latest in smart technology.
A large window wall folds in to create a spacious deck that wraps up and over to become the roof and overhang of the home.
Hard shell, soft core. The industrial exterior shell wraps up and over the warm interior of the great room.
The Pierre | Olson Kundig
The owner wanted a cozy family escape with plenty of outdoor entertaining areas.
A standing seam metal roof wraps down the exterior wall of the home to protect against the harsh winds of the terrain.
Completed for an approximate cost of $2,000,000, the modern, net-zero home features 3,835 square feet and is located in the heart of Suncadia’s master-planned community.
A view of the main home's sheltered entrance with the annex to the right. All buildings feature continuous exterior insulation.
A dramatic cantilevered roof helps mitigate unwanted solar heat gain while inviting in warm winter light.
This annex houses a large recreation room as well as a guest suite.
The house was designed to seamlessly integrate into its surroundings. It is conceived as a "looking box" to the mountain ranges, with ample outdoor decks and patios to enjoy the views.
"It is so beautiful around here with the wildlife and the vegetation—the less disturbed, the better," says Axboe.