Tucked on an industrial stretch of New Orleans on Tulane Avenue is an old motel turned boutique stay. Built in 1957, the property remains unassuming from the street, but upon further inspection is a haven for modern design. Inside, interior designer Nicole Cota Studio has transformed the stay with a myriad of colorful tones and local artwork. The hotel's restaurant, The Drifter, is teeming with bold texture and patterns—from troweled concrete walls to Oaxacan tile. The dining area presents a chic, yet casual vibe with a built-in banquette in pale olive tweed and tropical folding chairs.