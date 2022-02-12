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Collection by Miquel Sune

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Dining area is defined by wood lined recess.
Dining area is defined by wood lined recess.
Tucked on an industrial stretch of New Orleans on Tulane Avenue is an old motel turned boutique stay. Built in 1957, the property remains unassuming from the street, but upon further inspection is a haven for modern design. Inside, interior designer Nicole Cota Studio has transformed the stay with a myriad of colorful tones and local artwork. The hotel's restaurant, The Drifter, is teeming with bold texture and patterns—from troweled concrete walls to Oaxacan tile. The dining area presents a chic, yet casual vibe with a built-in banquette in pale olive tweed and tropical folding chairs.
Tucked on an industrial stretch of New Orleans on Tulane Avenue is an old motel turned boutique stay. Built in 1957, the property remains unassuming from the street, but upon further inspection is a haven for modern design. Inside, interior designer Nicole Cota Studio has transformed the stay with a myriad of colorful tones and local artwork. The hotel's restaurant, The Drifter, is teeming with bold texture and patterns—from troweled concrete walls to Oaxacan tile. The dining area presents a chic, yet casual vibe with a built-in banquette in pale olive tweed and tropical folding chairs.
The kids' bathroom has a decidedly more youthful feel, with terazzo flooring and vanities and mirrors from West Elm.
The kids' bathroom has a decidedly more youthful feel, with terazzo flooring and vanities and mirrors from West Elm.
Designed by Hamish McIntyre and renovated by Russell Hollingsworth, the carefully preserved home has three patios, two decks, and sea vistas in nearly every room.
Designed by Hamish McIntyre and renovated by Russell Hollingsworth, the carefully preserved home has three patios, two decks, and sea vistas in nearly every room.
"Each window in the house feels like a living painting because it perfectly frames a beautiful view of the forest or the rhododendrons out front that change with the seasons,
"Each window in the house feels like a living painting because it perfectly frames a beautiful view of the forest or the rhododendrons out front that change with the seasons,
A wooden bathtub evokes the couple's love of Japanese design and the primary suite "feels like a Japanese onsen, or spa,
A wooden bathtub evokes the couple's love of Japanese design and the primary suite "feels like a Japanese onsen, or spa,
Terracotta tile flooring in the kitchen is juxtaposed with Douglas fir flooring in the dining area. A skylight facilitates the inflow of natural light for the spaces.
Terracotta tile flooring in the kitchen is juxtaposed with Douglas fir flooring in the dining area. A skylight facilitates the inflow of natural light for the spaces.
Niki and Gustavo splurged on more permanent finishes and budgeted on items, like faucets and shelves, that could be easily upgraded over time.
Niki and Gustavo splurged on more permanent finishes and budgeted on items, like faucets and shelves, that could be easily upgraded over time.
It was important for the creative pair to be able to showcase their collection of art pieces throughout.
It was important for the creative pair to be able to showcase their collection of art pieces throughout.
Olive-green Fireclay tile creates a spa-like experience in the bathroom and fluctuates in tone throughout the day.
Olive-green Fireclay tile creates a spa-like experience in the bathroom and fluctuates in tone throughout the day.
A skylight was added to bring in more light, and the existing ceilings painted Benjamin Moore ‘Black Tar’ for contrast. The island pendant is the Schoolhouse Ray 17” Pendant and the stools are the Artek Aalto High Chair K65.
A skylight was added to bring in more light, and the existing ceilings painted Benjamin Moore ‘Black Tar’ for contrast. The island pendant is the Schoolhouse Ray 17” Pendant and the stools are the Artek Aalto High Chair K65.
Tile by Zia Tile runs along a wall of the upstairs bathroom. The cabinets are by Cabinets quick, and the floor tile is by Concrete Collaborative.
Tile by Zia Tile runs along a wall of the upstairs bathroom. The cabinets are by Cabinets quick, and the floor tile is by Concrete Collaborative.

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