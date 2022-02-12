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Collection by Lee Cappello

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Floor Plan of Two-Tone Tudor by Bestor Architecture
Floor Plan of Two-Tone Tudor by Bestor Architecture
Bleached walnut replaced cold concrete floors in this family-friendly renovation of a dated loft in West Chelsea’s late 19th-century Spears Building. To make the loft feel more welcoming, architects Ravi Raj and Evan Watts toned down the heavy industrial elements of the 2,700-square-foot loft with a warmer and lighter palette and added custom built-ins for a streamlined look. At the same time, the loft still preserves much of its historic appeal—from the exposed brick seen throughout the home to the oversized openings left intact.
Bleached walnut replaced cold concrete floors in this family-friendly renovation of a dated loft in West Chelsea’s late 19th-century Spears Building. To make the loft feel more welcoming, architects Ravi Raj and Evan Watts toned down the heavy industrial elements of the 2,700-square-foot loft with a warmer and lighter palette and added custom built-ins for a streamlined look. At the same time, the loft still preserves much of its historic appeal—from the exposed brick seen throughout the home to the oversized openings left intact.
The kitchen cabinets were made with cabinet boxes set into framing, then a primed drywall shell covered with a textural Roman Clay finish, and sealed.
The kitchen cabinets were made with cabinet boxes set into framing, then a primed drywall shell covered with a textural Roman Clay finish, and sealed.
The kitchen is defined by an extensive island with an oak base and a blue limestone counter, designed and fabricated by Klein Agency.
The kitchen is defined by an extensive island with an oak base and a blue limestone counter, designed and fabricated by Klein Agency.
Since Forbes preferred a matte finish, the Absolute Black Granite slab was installed upside down for the kitchen counters.
Since Forbes preferred a matte finish, the Absolute Black Granite slab was installed upside down for the kitchen counters.
Built on a tight budget of $120,000, a retirement home in the mountains delivers unexpected contemporary design to a rural township.
Built on a tight budget of $120,000, a retirement home in the mountains delivers unexpected contemporary design to a rural township.