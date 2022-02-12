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Collection by
Daniel Cooke
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The Portuguese firm Madeiguincho designed a trio of tiny homes for a regenerative agriculture farm in Alqueva in southeast Portugal.
A Czech designer partners with local stonemasons and carpenters to convert a tattered structure into a boutique guesthouse in the Carpathian Mountains.
Ludwig Godefroy designed this refuge in Marquesa, Mexico, to feel like both a protect shelter without losing the romance of a secluded cabin.
This warehouse conversion by Ian Moore Architects also features an equine genetics laboratory and an enormous garage filled with classic cars.
The fitness room faces north by design, allowing Michael to work out in soft, indirect light throughout the day without ever needing to close a shade.
MoreDesign took this 19th-century structure down to the studs and rebuilt it with reclaimed stone, lime mortar, and locally made fixtures.
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