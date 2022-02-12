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Collection by Jorge Alberto Suarez

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A custom vanity and medicine cabinets lines the wall, and a pocket door leads to the walk-in closet.
A custom vanity and medicine cabinets lines the wall, and a pocket door leads to the walk-in closet.
“A lot of renovations today have so much white and gray, and we wanted to run away from that,” says São Paulo native Joyce Prestes. “We really wanted color.”
“A lot of renovations today have so much white and gray, and we wanted to run away from that,” says São Paulo native Joyce Prestes. “We really wanted color.”
A series of “stacked boxes” laid the foundation for this Sea Ranch–inspired home on a narrow site set on two flood zones and filled with protected redwoods.
A series of “stacked boxes” laid the foundation for this Sea Ranch–inspired home on a narrow site set on two flood zones and filled with protected redwoods.
"The tranquil and very private backyard is a beautifully designed sanctuary, perfect for classic indoor-outdoor living,
"The tranquil and very private backyard is a beautifully designed sanctuary, perfect for classic indoor-outdoor living,
The front stone wall pops against the custom wooden entry door and sleek painted exterior.
The front stone wall pops against the custom wooden entry door and sleek painted exterior.
Designed in 1958, this L-shaped midcentury pairs red masonry with weathered wood and floor-to-ceiling glazing.
Designed in 1958, this L-shaped midcentury pairs red masonry with weathered wood and floor-to-ceiling glazing.
Floor Plan of The Away Frame by Robert James Higgins
Floor Plan of The Away Frame by Robert James Higgins
Upstairs a 300-square-foot loft houses the primary bedroom and bath.
Upstairs a 300-square-foot loft houses the primary bedroom and bath.
A large brick patio awaits adjacent to the main living areas, catering to easy entertaining.
A large brick patio awaits adjacent to the main living areas, catering to easy entertaining.
The home is built into its grassy-dune landscape (icluding a day-lit lower level) yet still appears to float over its terrain.
The home is built into its grassy-dune landscape (icluding a day-lit lower level) yet still appears to float over its terrain.
Inside, wood floors, walls, and ceilings along with wood-framed windows and doors nod to the region's history of timber construction. In the main living area, a daybed by Peca is complemented by side chairs from Carl Hansen and a coffee table from Black Creek Mercantile.
Inside, wood floors, walls, and ceilings along with wood-framed windows and doors nod to the region's history of timber construction. In the main living area, a daybed by Peca is complemented by side chairs from Carl Hansen and a coffee table from Black Creek Mercantile.
The main living barn opens to a covered outdoor space for eating and lounging, and in the summer, doors and windows can open up completely to blur the line between inside and out. The table is from Kettal and dining chairs are from Tolix.
The main living barn opens to a covered outdoor space for eating and lounging, and in the summer, doors and windows can open up completely to blur the line between inside and out. The table is from Kettal and dining chairs are from Tolix.
The pool's long, rectangular shape mimics the verticality of the main living structure just beyond.
The pool's long, rectangular shape mimics the verticality of the main living structure just beyond.
The clients have a large collection of indoor plants, and 4 S Architecture designed a scheme with plenty of spots to display plants, from the deep windowsills to the semi-recessed extractor above the island that features an integrated shelf. “We had originally specified a fully flush extractor system, but they are very expensive,” says architect, Julia Hamson. “We went for one that is semi-recessed, so was cost effective but still has less visual impact than a dropped extractor.”
The clients have a large collection of indoor plants, and 4 S Architecture designed a scheme with plenty of spots to display plants, from the deep windowsills to the semi-recessed extractor above the island that features an integrated shelf. “We had originally specified a fully flush extractor system, but they are very expensive,” says architect, Julia Hamson. “We went for one that is semi-recessed, so was cost effective but still has less visual impact than a dropped extractor.”

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