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When a Los Angeles–based entrepreneur and writer were seeking creative refuge, they didn’t have to travel far for inspiration. The duo simply looked to their backyard to erect a 245-square-foot guesthouse on their hillside property in the Los Feliz neighborhood. Nestled just behind their main residence, the tranquil space, designed by Jerome Byron, serves as a work/play sanctuary for the couple and their two children.
Dubbed the Little Shingle for its unique exterior cladding—inspired by the homeowner’s college years spent in New England—the house is finished with Benjamin Moore’s Arborcoat stain in Decorator’s White. The awnings at both entrances are through Seattle Metal Products, powder-coated in pastel blue. A matching planter near the front door doubles as a handrail.