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The home’s 2,340 square feet span the upper and lower levels, while the basement can serve as an independent ADU, home office, or guest quarters. The lower-level entry is now more comfortable, with a wide waiting area protected from the weather overhead.
The home’s 2,340 square feet span the upper and lower levels, while the basement can serve as an independent ADU, home office, or guest quarters. The lower-level entry is now more comfortable, with a wide waiting area protected from the weather overhead.
When a Los Angeles–based entrepreneur and writer were seeking creative refuge, they didn’t have to travel far for inspiration. The duo simply looked to their backyard to erect a 245-square-foot guesthouse on their hillside property in the Los Feliz neighborhood. Nestled just behind their main residence, the tranquil space, designed by Jerome Byron, serves as a work/play sanctuary for the couple and their two children.
When a Los Angeles–based entrepreneur and writer were seeking creative refuge, they didn’t have to travel far for inspiration. The duo simply looked to their backyard to erect a 245-square-foot guesthouse on their hillside property in the Los Feliz neighborhood. Nestled just behind their main residence, the tranquil space, designed by Jerome Byron, serves as a work/play sanctuary for the couple and their two children.
Rebuilding the rear addition gave Aleksandra a chance to play with its form, and make it contrast with the historic body of the Edwardian. Large glass doors lighten up the kitchen and connect it to the deck and backyard.
Rebuilding the rear addition gave Aleksandra a chance to play with its form, and make it contrast with the historic body of the Edwardian. Large glass doors lighten up the kitchen and connect it to the deck and backyard.
Harty explains that budget was an issue, and so "the house is just big enough to suit the needs of the family without being too grand.
Harty explains that budget was an issue, and so "the house is just big enough to suit the needs of the family without being too grand.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"The house is bermed into a steep hillside,
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"The house is bermed into a steep hillside,
The architects retained the previous deck’s footprint but updated it with ipe boards. The sconces on both levels are the Bower model from Schoolhouse Electric.
The architects retained the previous deck’s footprint but updated it with ipe boards. The sconces on both levels are the Bower model from Schoolhouse Electric.
Dubbed the Little Shingle for its unique exterior cladding—inspired by the homeowner’s college years spent in New England—the house is finished with Benjamin Moore’s Arborcoat stain in Decorator’s White. The awnings at both entrances are through Seattle Metal Products, powder-coated in pastel blue. A matching planter near the front door doubles as a handrail.
Dubbed the Little Shingle for its unique exterior cladding—inspired by the homeowner’s college years spent in New England—the house is finished with Benjamin Moore’s Arborcoat stain in Decorator’s White. The awnings at both entrances are through Seattle Metal Products, powder-coated in pastel blue. A matching planter near the front door doubles as a handrail.
In the bathrooms, the walls are treated with microcement, which is waterproof but brings in a layer of texture and softness. The microcement is from Firenze.
In the bathrooms, the walls are treated with microcement, which is waterproof but brings in a layer of texture and softness. The microcement is from Firenze.
Ravi Raj Architect worked with chef Monica Malarczyk to design the Hudson Valley home of her dreams. Monica's brother Peter Malarczyk built the home from the ground up, making it a true family affair.
Ravi Raj Architect worked with chef Monica Malarczyk to design the Hudson Valley home of her dreams. Monica's brother Peter Malarczyk built the home from the ground up, making it a true family affair.