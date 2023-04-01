Get 20% off Dwell with promo code SUMMER20
SubscribeSign In
c
Collection by Cathie Caraker

Favorites

View 4 Photos
Settled on a picturesque hillside in Somona, California, the Connect 5 residence features stunning floor-to-ceiling windows, which allow warm natural light to flood through the home.
Settled on a picturesque hillside in Somona, California, the Connect 5 residence features stunning floor-to-ceiling windows, which allow warm natural light to flood through the home.