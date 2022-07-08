Favorites
Interior designer Heidi Lachapelle chose unfussy furnishings with clean lines. “Nothing should feel decorative or unnecessary,” she says. “We looked for things that would age beautifully to speak to the wabi-sabi concept.” The oak daybed is by Bautier, the indoor/outdoor rug is by Dash & Albert, and the trapezoidal cushions on the concrete bench nod to similar ones that the wife saw at Georgia O’Keefe’s home and studio. The Scandinavian-inspired fireplace throws heat from two sides.
Since the couple think of the addition as an “extrusion,” they “carried that theme to the rest of the house with the vertical fixtures on the stair and the vertical slats in the bathroom vanity,” says Jason. The marble sink basins are from Stone Forest. The custom shape of the mirror swirls around lights from Rich Willing and Brilliant. Faucets from Rejuvenation are mounted on white oak backplates inset into the slats.
16 more saves