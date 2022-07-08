SubscribeSign In
l
Collection by Leighton Okada

Favorites

View 36 Photos
The guest bathroom features modern fixtures, cement-look tile, and subway tile. "This gives the space an elevated feel with high functionality, using some of the most basic materials," says Tarah.
The guest bathroom features modern fixtures, cement-look tile, and subway tile. "This gives the space an elevated feel with high functionality, using some of the most basic materials," says Tarah.
Interior designer Heidi Lachapelle chose unfussy furnishings with clean lines. “Nothing should feel decorative or unnecessary,” she says. “We looked for things that would age beautifully to speak to the wabi-sabi concept.” The oak daybed is by Bautier, the indoor/outdoor rug is by Dash & Albert, and the trapezoidal cushions on the concrete bench nod to similar ones that the wife saw at Georgia O’Keefe’s home and studio. The Scandinavian-inspired fireplace throws heat from two sides.
Interior designer Heidi Lachapelle chose unfussy furnishings with clean lines. “Nothing should feel decorative or unnecessary,” she says. “We looked for things that would age beautifully to speak to the wabi-sabi concept.” The oak daybed is by Bautier, the indoor/outdoor rug is by Dash & Albert, and the trapezoidal cushions on the concrete bench nod to similar ones that the wife saw at Georgia O’Keefe’s home and studio. The Scandinavian-inspired fireplace throws heat from two sides.
Local cabinetmaker Peter Pomerantz made the custom, white oak cabinetry and Flywheel Industrial Arts fabricated the steel hood. “It’s about lines and shadows; no hardware,” Herrmann says.
Local cabinetmaker Peter Pomerantz made the custom, white oak cabinetry and Flywheel Industrial Arts fabricated the steel hood. “It’s about lines and shadows; no hardware,” Herrmann says.
Custom cabinets in a mix of white oak and lacquered paint join Miele appliances and a honed quartz countertop.
Custom cabinets in a mix of white oak and lacquered paint join Miele appliances and a honed quartz countertop.
The en suite bathroom features a soaking tub and large windows overlooking the marshy waters.
The en suite bathroom features a soaking tub and large windows overlooking the marshy waters.
An enclosed shower is located in the central core. Built-in towel bars match the wood tone of the interior cladding, maintaining the minimal color palette.
An enclosed shower is located in the central core. Built-in towel bars match the wood tone of the interior cladding, maintaining the minimal color palette.
A claw-foot tub is combined with a wall-hung sink and a contemporary medicine cabinet by Kerf, continuing the tension between old and new. A new skylight brings in plenty of sunlight.
A claw-foot tub is combined with a wall-hung sink and a contemporary medicine cabinet by Kerf, continuing the tension between old and new. A new skylight brings in plenty of sunlight.
Another WarmlyYours mirror in the bathroom heats the home.
Another WarmlyYours mirror in the bathroom heats the home.
In the primary bath, which includes the home’s only indoor shower, Lachapelle used plumbing fixtures and hardware with an oil-rubbed bronze finish that relate to the touches of black in the living space. The wood dowel and leather triangle towel holders are from Schoolhouse.
In the primary bath, which includes the home’s only indoor shower, Lachapelle used plumbing fixtures and hardware with an oil-rubbed bronze finish that relate to the touches of black in the living space. The wood dowel and leather triangle towel holders are from Schoolhouse.
Since the couple think of the addition as an “extrusion,” they “carried that theme to the rest of the house with the vertical fixtures on the stair and the vertical slats in the bathroom vanity,” says Jason. The marble sink basins are from Stone Forest. The custom shape of the mirror swirls around lights from Rich Willing and Brilliant. Faucets from Rejuvenation are mounted on white oak backplates inset into the slats.
Since the couple think of the addition as an “extrusion,” they “carried that theme to the rest of the house with the vertical fixtures on the stair and the vertical slats in the bathroom vanity,” says Jason. The marble sink basins are from Stone Forest. The custom shape of the mirror swirls around lights from Rich Willing and Brilliant. Faucets from Rejuvenation are mounted on white oak backplates inset into the slats.
The skylight illuminates the Vieques bathtub designed by Patricia Urquiola.
The skylight illuminates the Vieques bathtub designed by Patricia Urquiola.
The freestanding tub was oriented precisely so that the bather can enjoy maximum forest views during a soak.
The freestanding tub was oriented precisely so that the bather can enjoy maximum forest views during a soak.

16 more saves