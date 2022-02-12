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Collection by KENNETH MONTAGUE

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the common area, as a fluid space
the common area, as a fluid space
“These clients really wanted it to be as dead accurate as it could be,” architect Jordan Snittjer says of this Chicago town house’s masonry, which transitions to an overhauled interior and a glassy rear extension.
“These clients really wanted it to be as dead accurate as it could be,” architect Jordan Snittjer says of this Chicago town house’s masonry, which transitions to an overhauled interior and a glassy rear extension.
“A lot of renovations today have so much white and gray, and we wanted to run away from that,” says São Paulo native Joyce Prestes. “We really wanted color.”
“A lot of renovations today have so much white and gray, and we wanted to run away from that,” says São Paulo native Joyce Prestes. “We really wanted color.”
Featured on the cover of “Better Homes & Gardens” in 1960, this Dearborn Heights time capsule still has its original cabinetry, kitchen, and flooring.
Featured on the cover of “Better Homes & Gardens” in 1960, this Dearborn Heights time capsule still has its original cabinetry, kitchen, and flooring.
Large, colorful plantings selected by landscape architect Stefan Hammerschmidt stand out against the cool geometry of a pair of restored Rudolph Schindler homes—a third is nearby—in Inglewood, California.
Large, colorful plantings selected by landscape architect Stefan Hammerschmidt stand out against the cool geometry of a pair of restored Rudolph Schindler homes—a third is nearby—in Inglewood, California.
American architect, artist, and educator Amaza Lee Meredith driving circa 1920. Photo courtesy Virginia State University Special Collections and Archives.
American architect, artist, and educator Amaza Lee Meredith driving circa 1920. Photo courtesy Virginia State University Special Collections and Archives.
Architect Paul R. Williams sitting across the table from a client in 1952. Photo by Julius Shulman, courtesy of © J. Paul Getty Trust, Getty Research Institute, Los Angeles.
Architect Paul R. Williams sitting across the table from a client in 1952. Photo by Julius Shulman, courtesy of © J. Paul Getty Trust, Getty Research Institute, Los Angeles.

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