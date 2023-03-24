SubscribeSign In
r
Collection by Raymond Oldring

Favorites

View 16 Photos
A large picture window with built-in seating and storage underneath in the master bedroom frames the view of the luscious wild garden.
A large picture window with built-in seating and storage underneath in the master bedroom frames the view of the luscious wild garden.
Fireclay Tiles line the new pool, beside a fire pit from Lumacast in the same charcoal shade as the house.
Fireclay Tiles line the new pool, beside a fire pit from Lumacast in the same charcoal shade as the house.
"Fun fact, this yard is actually their front yard!,
"Fun fact, this yard is actually their front yard!,