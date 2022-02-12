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The couple had to renovate the pool, redoing the plumbing and replastering it black, before they could finish the Ipe deck. "We are in there every day, so it really has been worth the investment,
Glazed surfaces reflect the surrounding greenery, helping the tiny home blend in with its site.
From the entrance, a slender metal staircase leads to the upper-level kitchen and dining area.
Compared to the former cloistered house, the new scheme enables an open yet layered experience through the different parts of the home.
Glass sliding doors separate the wet kitchen from the other spaces, limiting cooking smells while still maintaining a visual connection.
A rendering shows Kabinka set up as a lakeside cabin with a different timber finish and a glazed facade.
Design, Bitches turns a typical Atwater Village home into a lush hideaway with a new, cedar-clad guesthouse.
On Bainbridge Island, Jim and Hannah Cutler created a cabin for reading and working. Sited just steps from the main house, it’s a welcoming retreat that the father and daughter share.
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