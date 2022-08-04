A view of the completed backyard and deck off of the living area.
LaFayette Studio, which helped with the interiors, selected a Holly Hunt fabric for built-in sofas, which are complemented by a rug from Rush House, a sconce by Brendan Ravenhill Studio, and a Swift ceiling light from Cedar & Moss.
A family room also overlooks the backyard.
The couple loved the ceiling light in the former living room and kept it when they turned the space into a dining room.
Vertical-grain Douglas fir and Heath tiles reinforce the clean lines in the kitchen. “It’s one of my favorite places to be,” says Kate. “It just brings me joy to see our things displayed on the open shelf.” The range is from Miele, and the counters are Quartzite.
The Siegel Buffet credenza is from West Elm, and the Neva sofa is from Six Penny.
Skylights are found throughout, opening the home to the surrounding forest.
This woodsy Puget Sound residence is surprisingly airy thanks to an abundance of skylights, windows, and glass doors.
Jahanshahi helped the family save costs by designing a playful bathroom for the boys that includes subway tile, red grout, and materials from Ikea.
The kitchen features a Zia tile backsplash, as well as cabinetry and fluted millwork (in Benjamin Moore’s Burgundy) that were designed by Opa Architecture and fabricated in-house by De Lux Construction.
The Ikea cabinet doors have pulls by Schoolhouse, and are paired with custom shelving by Al Stone. The backsplash tile is Zenia Solar Fielde Matte by Bedrosians. The pottery is by the Los Angeles studio Kat and Roger.
A woodstove by Stuv is anchored by a bookshelf and firewood storage.
The fireplace is a salute to midcentury-modern design. Brick is used both here in the living room and in the den.
Schoolhouse Luna Cord pendant lights hang above the square island in the kitchen.