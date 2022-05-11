The couple are also design lovers, particularly when it comes to vintage furniture. The study is furnished with a Saarinen Table by Knoll and Thonet Cantilever Chairs.
The home came with a planted courtyard, but the couple had limited time to properly care for it. The architects reduced the planted space and added flooring, creating a solace closer to a patio.
Floor Plan of Molly & Jung’s Home Remodel by Howells Architecture + Design
The double vanity in the middle of the upstairs family bathroom helps everyone get ready in the morning without traffic jams.
In what architect Michael Howells calls a family bathroom, the toilet, vanities and bath/shower are all divided by pocket doors.
The new kitchen is more colorful, with a long, thin island that's ergonomically better suited to preparing meels and bringing seating closer to the cooking.
In Portland, Oregon, a culinary couple called on architect Michael Howells to raise the roof, revamp the floor plan, and spice up the kitchen.
Floor Plan of Butterfly House by Oliver Leech Architects
Electric stoves, including induction cooktops, are included in the Inflation Reduction Act’s federal rebate program.
"How would a kid draw a house?" architect Per Franson asked himself when designing the Olivero-Reinius family home. The simple prefab structure’s unusual color comes from a traditional source: falu rödfärg, the historic mineral paint that gives the region’s famous barns their red color.
“I’m in love with the floor plan. A kid can be on the upper floor talking to dad in the living room.They’re far away but have visual connections between them.”–Per Franson, architect
Ann Sacks terrazzo tile covers the floor and backsplash. The sinks were fabricated by a local artisan, Cement Elegance.
Nive buys loads of fresh produce and wanted a place to store it that was accessible and uncluttered, so the team provided these open shelves.
A palm sits in the corner of the dining space, near a glazed door that connects the interior to the garden. “In summertime, they can open the door and it almost feels like the dining table is outside,” says architect Catrina Stewart.