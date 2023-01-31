“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”
Several furnishings, including the red oak dining table, were built by Wes, who embraced George Nakashima’s philosophy that furniture should be used. “I mean, this table has been stabbed probably 30 million times by forks,” he says with a laugh.
The kitchen was completely remade with custom cabinetry and counters. "We weren't really sure what we wanted in the kitchen, so my dad had an idea to build us a kitchen out of cardboard with an island and everything. Aaron and I are visual people so we needed to see it at scale to decide,
The desk, cabinets, and millwork in Connie's office was built in Baltic Birch Plywood, by Jonathan and the contractor, and holds her entire materials library.
In lieu of a traditional railing that would obstruct views, a nautical rope railing was installed to easily allow them to bring larger furnishings and items into the loft.
Custom cherry millwork showcase the couple's book collection beside a new door outside. Sierra Pacific Windows with Douglas fir framing provide light during the day, while a George Nelson Bubble Saucer pendant illuminates the room at night.
Lauren designed a wood storage shelf for the exterior of the cabin, which fits in the open space beneath the bed inside.
The upstairs loft enjoys views through the forest to the water below.
Architect Ana Smud’s residence in the Vicente López suburb of Buenos Aires is surrounded by gardens and wrapped in timber, concrete, and glass.
The prefabricated cabin consists of four modules connected by covered walkways. Each module has a dedicated purpose: living, sleeping/studying, energy, and outdoor dining. Connected to the sleep/study space, the energy module has a greenhouse and rainwater collection system.