Like other Eichler homes, this 1964 model designed by Claude Oakland and Jones & Emmons opens to a spacious central atrium, which has been updated with concrete pads bordered by loose stones that house local succulents under the semi-enclosed space. Deep eaves allow for some shade, while a larger central portion remains open for trees and sunlight.
Villa Mosca Bianca by Design Haus Liberty is surrounded by outdoor terraces that cascade down to the waters of Lake Maggiore. Within the house itself, though, the central atrium not only acts as a focal point but also supports a rainwater collection system, and its operable glass facilitates passive ventilation. "It's also just peaceful watching it rain inside the house," says Dara Huang, founder of Design Haus Liberty.