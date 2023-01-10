SubscribeSign In
l
Collection by Lynne Monetti

Favorites

View 5 Photos
Inside, House Zero looks and feels like a traditional home, but with undulating 3D-printed exterior walls that offer an element of texture and movement to interior spaces.
Inside, House Zero looks and feels like a traditional home, but with undulating 3D-printed exterior walls that offer an element of texture and movement to interior spaces.
Green hydraulic tiles create a soothing scene in one of the couple's newly-refreshed bathrooms.
Green hydraulic tiles create a soothing scene in one of the couple's newly-refreshed bathrooms.
Marble is a beautiful natural material—but one of our industry experts thought it received too much attention in 2022.
Marble is a beautiful natural material—but one of our industry experts thought it received too much attention in 2022.
The former closet was transformed by opening up the wall to the bedroom and adding a skylight above the bathtub. The light timber joinery and bright white surfaces enhance the feeling of light.
The former closet was transformed by opening up the wall to the bedroom and adding a skylight above the bathtub. The light timber joinery and bright white surfaces enhance the feeling of light.