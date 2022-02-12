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Gillian’s yoga studio is lit by sconces from Oly Studio and a vintage lotus pendant by Feldman Lighting. The magnolia in the garden beyond provides ample shade.
Gillian’s yoga studio is lit by sconces from Oly Studio and a vintage lotus pendant by Feldman Lighting. The magnolia in the garden beyond provides ample shade.
A freestanding tub by Mirabelle and an antique bronze tub filler by Kallista bring a spa feel to the primary bathroom. The chandelier is from Hector Finch.
A freestanding tub by Mirabelle and an antique bronze tub filler by Kallista bring a spa feel to the primary bathroom. The chandelier is from Hector Finch.
Kundig designed a transparent stair to the bedroom level that brings the garden in.
Kundig designed a transparent stair to the bedroom level that brings the garden in.
Gillian’s dog, Moby, naps in a patch of sun in the kitchen. Gillian opted not to have a backsplash behind the sink to maximize the view of what she calls the "wild jungle landscape
Gillian’s dog, Moby, naps in a patch of sun in the kitchen. Gillian opted not to have a backsplash behind the sink to maximize the view of what she calls the "wild jungle landscape
"The sunken living room was my way of bringing Tom into my retro-hippie world,
"The sunken living room was my way of bringing Tom into my retro-hippie world,
Outdoor furniture from Frontgate sits on the dining terrace off the kitchen. Immense sliders enable gatherings to move indoors and out.
Outdoor furniture from Frontgate sits on the dining terrace off the kitchen. Immense sliders enable gatherings to move indoors and out.
Kundig designed deep overhangs to reduce solar heat gain in the living/dining room. Throughout, the bronze-framed windows and doors are by Dynamic Fenestration.
Kundig designed deep overhangs to reduce solar heat gain in the living/dining room. Throughout, the bronze-framed windows and doors are by Dynamic Fenestration.
Just inside the entrance, paintings by Ashley Collins are displayed at the end of the hall to the kitchen.
Just inside the entrance, paintings by Ashley Collins are displayed at the end of the hall to the kitchen.
A Quartzite path leads to the entrance, where a work by Rashid Johnson and a reflection of the dragon blood tree that Gillian calls Sid Vicious are visible through the window at right. "I named all the trees after musicians,
A Quartzite path leads to the entrance, where a work by Rashid Johnson and a reflection of the dragon blood tree that Gillian calls Sid Vicious are visible through the window at right. "I named all the trees after musicians,
On the covered terrace, homeowner Gillian Wynn paired a daybed made of recycled plastic with a Gamelatron sculpture by Aaron Taylor Kuffner.
On the covered terrace, homeowner Gillian Wynn paired a daybed made of recycled plastic with a Gamelatron sculpture by Aaron Taylor Kuffner.
Architect Tom Kundig set the living/dining room in a pavilion that opens to the garden on three sides. “This house is in a highly developed neighborhood, yet when you walk in, you forget that,” he says. “Indoors and outdoors aren’t two separate things.”
Architect Tom Kundig set the living/dining room in a pavilion that opens to the garden on three sides. “This house is in a highly developed neighborhood, yet when you walk in, you forget that,” he says. “Indoors and outdoors aren’t two separate things.”
Victoria collects paraphernalia from medical catalogs, like the model spine on display in her study (bottom). The chrome Triennale Atomic Orbiter floor lamp is by Robert Sonneman.
Victoria collects paraphernalia from medical catalogs, like the model spine on display in her study (bottom). The chrome Triennale Atomic Orbiter floor lamp is by Robert Sonneman.
"I often choose finishes that allow the natural texture to show through, and finishes that emphasize the cathedrals and burls of the graining,
"I often choose finishes that allow the natural texture to show through, and finishes that emphasize the cathedrals and burls of the graining,
"This was the easiest room to transform, and where we got the most bang for our buck,
"This was the easiest room to transform, and where we got the most bang for our buck,
"All appliances were new and selected to have integrated panels,
"All appliances were new and selected to have integrated panels,
The flooring switches from warm, engineered white oak in the living room to concrete in the kitchen to make cleaning a breeze.
The flooring switches from warm, engineered white oak in the living room to concrete in the kitchen to make cleaning a breeze.
AbleNook is a Florida-based prefabricated, flat-pack home kit made from aircraft-grade aluminum framing and structural insulated panels (SIPs). Although it started out as an architecture school project, it was later patented through the University of South Florida and makes for an affordable ADU starting at $75,000. Use it as a main residence, eco-friendly second home, or Airbnb. They’re also designed to be potential disaster relief, as they’re ready for just about any terrain or weather conditions, including Florida’s hurricane winds. It’s also expandable to accommodate a range of sizes.
AbleNook is a Florida-based prefabricated, flat-pack home kit made from aircraft-grade aluminum framing and structural insulated panels (SIPs). Although it started out as an architecture school project, it was later patented through the University of South Florida and makes for an affordable ADU starting at $75,000. Use it as a main residence, eco-friendly second home, or Airbnb. They’re also designed to be potential disaster relief, as they’re ready for just about any terrain or weather conditions, including Florida’s hurricane winds. It’s also expandable to accommodate a range of sizes.
“For this design, we wanted to maintain the twin pitched element from the front facade while modernizing everything in the interior and showcasing a distinct design aesthetic that homeowners are used to seeing in the Hollywood Hills or Westside,” says Cheng.
“For this design, we wanted to maintain the twin pitched element from the front facade while modernizing everything in the interior and showcasing a distinct design aesthetic that homeowners are used to seeing in the Hollywood Hills or Westside,” says Cheng.
The front porch and stairs are covered in Stacy Garcia Maddox Deco Floor Mineral Green Matte Porcelain Tile, paired with a rustic oak front door.
The front porch and stairs are covered in Stacy Garcia Maddox Deco Floor Mineral Green Matte Porcelain Tile, paired with a rustic oak front door.

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