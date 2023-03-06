A small shop in the lobby of the Eames Archives offers toys, books, and collectible chair miniatures.
The gallery is launching with a show about the design process for Ray and Charles Eames’s molded plywood series of furnishings and toys, including a freestanding wood sculpture by Ray, a room screen, and the first edition of the Eames elephant.
The Eames Institute has transformed a warehouse in Richmond, California, into a gallery to showcase its collection of 40,000 design objects, many of which will be shown publicly for the first time.
Guided tours will be led by chief curator and Charles Eames’s granddaughter, Llisa Demetrios.
Early prototypes of molded plywood chairs are on display in the gallery, revealing the design couple’s iterative process.
A selection of seating in the gallery allows visitors to sit on some of their most famous designs, including a molded plastic rocker, an Eames lounge, and a La Chaise.