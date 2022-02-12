Set in Ross, California, the renovated wood-and-stone residence showcases the famed architect’s focus on craftsmanship.
New wood siding was stained a semi-transparent arbor coat of Benjamin Moore Alexandria Beige. All the metal trim was painted to match the window and door system for an integrated feel.
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A centuries-old blue oak stands near the intersection of the two wings of the house, which is clad in Alaskan yellow cedar. “We decided to split the house into two volumes to let in light and allow us to be more nimble with where we placed the structures.” Jess Field, the architect.
An outdoor breezeway between the storage shed and the main house is ideal for outdoor dining.
“We never dreamed of a huge house,” says TK. “We always knew if we built something, it would be small, but unique.”
The home is currently being rented out to recoup some building costs, and the owners are considering a permanent move after their daughter leaves for college.
The back patio and fire-pit area are central entertaining spaces. When the weather is nice, homeowner Joan and Ken wheel their dining room table outside for parties and dinners with friends. The fire pit was built using a steel cut-oﬀ from a natural gas tank.
The concrete basin captures water after it is harnessed by a Pelton wheel for hydroelectric power. It also is a place for the outdoorsy couple to rinse off a bit of dirt before entering their new home.
Chairs are from a local company called De Bata.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif;">"Entering the house feels remarkably like stepping aboard a vessel,
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Steve Jocz and Jessy Moss make the case that their 1960s home is a forgotten William F. Cody design.
Large operable picture windows and French doors from Andersen, adorned with gold-toned hardware from Valli & Valli, frame views while bringing tons of natural light into the house. A downstairs bedroom has a built-in bench where Jes’s daughter, Beatrix, reads.