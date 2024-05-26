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The house features a lofted suite with a sleeping nook and a double-height living area. <a href="www.earthenendeavors.com/">E... Endeavors</a> installed the fireplace wall using <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif;"><a href="http://earthausplaster.com">Earthaus</a> and Andy White, of www.borealdesignvt.com
The new kitchen features green kit kat tiles, a terrazzo-effect rubber floor, white cabinetry, and cherry wood veneered cabinets. The client originally wanted teak cabinets, but 4 S Architecture recommended using cherry wood instead as it is more sustainable but has the same warm tones as teak. “We couldn’t get behind teak as a product so we used FSC certified European cherry that has less air miles than American cherry,” explains architect Julia Hamson. “The client was really pleased with the result.”