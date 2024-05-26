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Collection by Claire Weiss

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The house features a lofted suite with a sleeping nook and a double-height living area. <a href="https://www.earthenendeavors.com/">Earthen Endeavors</a> installed the fireplace wall using <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"><a href="http://earthausplaster.com">Earthaus</a> Sand Finish lime plaster</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> and Andy White, of </span><a href="https://www.borealdesignvt.com/
The house features a lofted suite with a sleeping nook and a double-height living area. <a href="www.earthenendeavors.com/">E... Endeavors</a> installed the fireplace wall using <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"><a href="http://earthausplaster.com">Earthaus</a> and Andy White, of www.borealdesignvt.com
The decks are made of reclaimed Redwood, with landscape design by Studio Mala.
The decks are made of reclaimed Redwood, with landscape design by Studio Mala.
The staircase separates the social level of the main floor from the three upstairs bedrooms. At the top of the stairs is an archival pigment print called Covered in Crowns by Adrian Octavius Walker.
The staircase separates the social level of the main floor from the three upstairs bedrooms. At the top of the stairs is an archival pigment print called Covered in Crowns by Adrian Octavius Walker.
The ceiling light is a vintage refurbished Nason Vistosi pendant from the owners.
The ceiling light is a vintage refurbished Nason Vistosi pendant from the owners.
Custom blackened steel panels from Upper Story Design cover the refrigerator.
Custom blackened steel panels from Upper Story Design cover the refrigerator.
The dining table and island base are made of Monterey Cypress and custom designed by Yvonne Mouser. The island counter is Richlite and the perimeter counters are stainless steel. The overhead dining light is the "A-Beam
The dining table and island base are made of Monterey Cypress and custom designed by Yvonne Mouser. The island counter is Richlite and the perimeter counters are stainless steel. The overhead dining light is the "A-Beam
The new kitchen features green kit kat tiles, a terrazzo-effect rubber floor, white cabinetry, and cherry wood veneered cabinets. The client originally wanted teak cabinets, but 4 S Architecture recommended using cherry wood instead as it is more sustainable but has the same warm tones as teak. “We couldn’t get behind teak as a product so we used FSC certified European cherry that has less air miles than American cherry,” explains architect Julia Hamson. “The client was really pleased with the result.”
The new kitchen features green kit kat tiles, a terrazzo-effect rubber floor, white cabinetry, and cherry wood veneered cabinets. The client originally wanted teak cabinets, but 4 S Architecture recommended using cherry wood instead as it is more sustainable but has the same warm tones as teak. “We couldn’t get behind teak as a product so we used FSC certified European cherry that has less air miles than American cherry,” explains architect Julia Hamson. “The client was really pleased with the result.”