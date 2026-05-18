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Collection by Kaitlin Mooney

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In the kitchen, a Wolf range and Franke hood are illuminated by the glass-backed cabinets.
In the kitchen, a Wolf range and Franke hood are illuminated by the glass-backed cabinets.
“They are quite cute and very wild,” Leah says of her three kids. The hot tub and surrounding deck were the starting points for the exterior remodel, with the transformed outdoor space incorporating numerous areas for the children to play and explore.
“They are quite cute and very wild,” Leah says of her three kids. The hot tub and surrounding deck were the starting points for the exterior remodel, with the transformed outdoor space incorporating numerous areas for the children to play and explore.
Although Leah, a landscape designer, often travels to project sites and works on the go, she draws inspiration from working outside on the days she is home. “When I’m home and working on actual designs, I love to work out back where it’s peaceful and sunny,” Leah says. “It helps me be productive.”
Although Leah, a landscape designer, often travels to project sites and works on the go, she draws inspiration from working outside on the days she is home. “When I’m home and working on actual designs, I love to work out back where it’s peaceful and sunny,” Leah says. “It helps me be productive.”
A healthy budget for landscaping allowed Leah to achieve a natural, wild look with plants. “I wanted to look out and see just lush plants growing wild,” she says. The collage of native vegetation was also used to soften the transitions between surface materials and backyard zones.
A healthy budget for landscaping allowed Leah to achieve a natural, wild look with plants. “I wanted to look out and see just lush plants growing wild,” she says. The collage of native vegetation was also used to soften the transitions between surface materials and backyard zones.
The large backyard space extends the home’s 1,378 square foot interior, with a Milgard bifold door creating fluidity between indoors and out.
The large backyard space extends the home’s 1,378 square foot interior, with a Milgard bifold door creating fluidity between indoors and out.
The redesigned primary bathroom features ‘Venice Sparse’ tiles from Concrete Collaborative. “My husband always wanted terrazzo, as he is a true midcentury fan,” says Leah, “and the one we ended up going with reminded me of the beach with some sand tones and beautiful almost sea glass chips in it.”
The redesigned primary bathroom features ‘Venice Sparse’ tiles from Concrete Collaborative. “My husband always wanted terrazzo, as he is a true midcentury fan,” says Leah, “and the one we ended up going with reminded me of the beach with some sand tones and beautiful almost sea glass chips in it.”
For the home’s primary bedroom, tranquility was the goal. “I wanted our space to feel like a little resort, so we went with a wood bed and dresser, linen bedding, and lighter shades,” says Leah. “It really does feel so tranquil stepping in there after a long day.”
For the home’s primary bedroom, tranquility was the goal. “I wanted our space to feel like a little resort, so we went with a wood bed and dresser, linen bedding, and lighter shades,” says Leah. “It really does feel so tranquil stepping in there after a long day.”
“I fell in love with a green cement tile from Concrete Collaborative when we were starting to talk about the bathrooms,” says Leah of the brand’s ‘Laguna’ tile in Lichen, which covers the guest bathroom’s floor. “From there, we kept everything pretty minimal, letting the tile be the focal point.”
“I fell in love with a green cement tile from Concrete Collaborative when we were starting to talk about the bathrooms,” says Leah of the brand’s ‘Laguna’ tile in Lichen, which covers the guest bathroom’s floor. “From there, we kept everything pretty minimal, letting the tile be the focal point.”
“We’ve tried to create a space that feels calm, with warm lighting, soft textures, natural wood pieces, and beach treasures collected from our trips,” says Leah. The living room features a cozy and durable Movie Night Sectional from Sundays, Zero Waste Coffee Table from Avocado, and handcrafted shelving unit by local carpenter Kaleb Redden—putting family mementos and found objects on display.
“We’ve tried to create a space that feels calm, with warm lighting, soft textures, natural wood pieces, and beach treasures collected from our trips,” says Leah. The living room features a cozy and durable Movie Night Sectional from Sundays, Zero Waste Coffee Table from Avocado, and handcrafted shelving unit by local carpenter Kaleb Redden—putting family mementos and found objects on display.
Several handcrafted pieces by local artist Jim Olarte adorn the home, including this architectural macrame installation on the entry wall, made using old fisherman’s rope found on the beach. “It’s cool seeing him take what was once waste, found by the ocean, and reuse it for something one-of-a-kind and so beautiful,” says Leah.
Several handcrafted pieces by local artist Jim Olarte adorn the home, including this architectural macrame installation on the entry wall, made using old fisherman’s rope found on the beach. “It’s cool seeing him take what was once waste, found by the ocean, and reuse it for something one-of-a-kind and so beautiful,” says Leah.
We designed the kitchen to be able to see straight into our living space, making it easy to watch the kids while preparing meals,” says Leah of the newly opened up living area.
We designed the kitchen to be able to see straight into our living space, making it easy to watch the kids while preparing meals,” says Leah of the newly opened up living area.
Light pours into the renovated kitchen from all directions, with the breezy natural palette transforming the room into a warm and inviting family space. After removing walls, the dated and mismatched floors became an eyesore, with Leah opting to replace them with Hakwood Engineered European Oak floors in ‘Aura,’ which run throughout the home.
Light pours into the renovated kitchen from all directions, with the breezy natural palette transforming the room into a warm and inviting family space. After removing walls, the dated and mismatched floors became an eyesore, with Leah opting to replace them with Hakwood Engineered European Oak floors in ‘Aura,’ which run throughout the home.
Moments of curves and arches feature throughout the home, as in the primary bath, where the top of the curved rammed earth wall is visible. The flooring and pony wall are Calacatta viola honed marble.
Moments of curves and arches feature throughout the home, as in the primary bath, where the top of the curved rammed earth wall is visible. The flooring and pony wall are Calacatta viola honed marble.

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