The 1,400-square-foot house could not be expanded beyond its original footprint, but the owners appreciated its relative modesty in choosing not to add a second story.
The new master bedroom includes a bay window protruding outward from the original facade, making a window seat that frames a view of shore pines and the dunes.
The architects renovated and added multiple structures. A “spa shed” by the pool has a hot tub, an outdoor shower, and a sauna.
A detached garage and guesthouse/studio creates a buffer between a busy street and the rest of the property, which includes the main house as well as a pool, sauna, and pond, so that life in the residence can feel more private and secluded.
The basement is meant for entertaining, with a large family room and direct access to the pool.
That aesthetic continues upstairs in the two guest suites with minimalist, built-in beds. In one, a Wavy lamp from Wooj adds a touch of playfulness.
LaFayette Studio, which helped with the interiors, selected a Holly Hunt fabric for built-in sofas in the new living room, which also features a rug from Rush House, a sconce by Brendan Ravenhill Studio, and a Swift ceiling light from Cedar & Moss.
The living room also connects to a deck via sliding doors from B&B Doors and Windows.
A view of the completed backyard and deck off of the living area.
The deck features local wood, and the pool is made of concrete.