A stairway leads to a new second storey, with two bedrooms.
The living room features a sofa by Medley Home, a rug by Dash & Albert from Annie Selke, Akari Paper Lanterns by Noguchi, and an Aluminum Group Management chair by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller.
White penny tile and subway tile give the primary bath a crisp, clean feel.
Lockers are conveniently located along the deck to provide storage for fishing gear and items.
Architect Bentley Tibbs implemented space-saving techniques throughout the house, including this bunkbed niche, located upstairs at the stair landing.
A glimpse into artist Brenda Bogart’s studio .
The hardware, bathtub, and sinks are also all by Kohler.
Plumbing fixtures are by Kohler.
In the bathroom, the floor is covered in custom concrete tile from Mexico. The vanity is a vintage piece topped with a concrete sink basin.
New sliding doors from Marvin enable the family to seamlessly move between the indoors and the refurbished patio.