SubscribeSign In
k
Collection by Kassiah Kasper

Favorites

View 9 Photos
Sunflowers from her front yard and fresh produce add more color to the original turquoise kitchen, which includes an antique chair and breakfast table, mementos from her first apartment in New York.
Sunflowers from her front yard and fresh produce add more color to the original turquoise kitchen, which includes an antique chair and breakfast table, mementos from her first apartment in New York.
A control panel in front of a large window houses all the technical equipment needed to operate the boat.
A control panel in front of a large window houses all the technical equipment needed to operate the boat.