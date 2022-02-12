Favorites
An antique French farm table anchors the dining area-- it is the same table the homeowner had in her parents' house growing up. The clients had an affinity for Japanese art, including the earth 20th century Boro futon cover from Japan hanging behind the dining table, so they immediately took to the kintsugi floor idea. The table vase is by Hana Tajima, who together with Colin Moore Bradley of Maru Projects completed the kintsugi floors.
The home is set into the sloped site, meaning there are windows only on one side of the lower floor. The large windows in the stairway, however, flood the space with natural light. “That's an unusual experience for being below ground,” says Dalesio. “Having that much light spill into that space is particularly special.”
Perched below the Griffith Observatory and overlooking Hollywood is a lush lot crowned with four towering olive trees and a 1965 home designed by modernist architect Craig Ellwood. When a young couple purchased the home in 2018, it needed substantial work. For a historic restoration, they called on Woods + Dangaran, a local firm fluent in modernist history. The team completed a meticulous restoration of the home while keeping original components like the linear shape, open plan, and expansive windows. One of the most striking features is the original koi pond (a feature deemed so essential that its preservation was a condition of escrow) that is now crossed via a bridge that leads to a new lap pool—perhaps the biggest intervention on the property.
1,193 more saves