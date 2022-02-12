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Collection by Marianne Brown

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The 300-square foot living room is located on the main floor and overlooks the front yard; it opens up directly to the entryway and into the dining room.
The 300-square foot living room is located on the main floor and overlooks the front yard; it opens up directly to the entryway and into the dining room.
An antique French farm table anchors the dining area-- it is the same table the homeowner had in her parents' house growing up. The clients had an affinity for Japanese art, including the earth 20th century Boro futon cover from Japan hanging behind the dining table, so they immediately took to the kintsugi floor idea. The table vase is by Hana Tajima, who together with Colin Moore Bradley of Maru Projects completed the kintsugi floors.
An antique French farm table anchors the dining area-- it is the same table the homeowner had in her parents' house growing up. The clients had an affinity for Japanese art, including the earth 20th century Boro futon cover from Japan hanging behind the dining table, so they immediately took to the kintsugi floor idea. The table vase is by Hana Tajima, who together with Colin Moore Bradley of Maru Projects completed the kintsugi floors.
Brooklyn-based architecture firm Estudio Esmero worked within the foundation and steel structure of an existing carriage house in upstate New York for this new build, which features concrete floors with bright gold kintsugi details.
Brooklyn-based architecture firm Estudio Esmero worked within the foundation and steel structure of an existing carriage house in upstate New York for this new build, which features concrete floors with bright gold kintsugi details.
In many of the home's corners, cracks appeared in the new concrete flooring once it was poured, including in this spot in the living room. Tajima and Bradley filled the cracks with grout and then gilded each of those grout lines to give the look and feel of kintsugi.
In many of the home's corners, cracks appeared in the new concrete flooring once it was poured, including in this spot in the living room. Tajima and Bradley filled the cracks with grout and then gilded each of those grout lines to give the look and feel of kintsugi.
In the kitchen, the concrete flooring cracked near the patio door and was filled with a kintsugi detail.
In the kitchen, the concrete flooring cracked near the patio door and was filled with a kintsugi detail.
“I knew it would be good,” says Trey of the primary bath, where sunlight washes the Tadelakt plaster in the tub and shower area. “I didn't know it would be this good.”
“I knew it would be good,” says Trey of the primary bath, where sunlight washes the Tadelakt plaster in the tub and shower area. “I didn't know it would be this good.”
Lekien designed a built-in concrete vanity for the bathroom, creating a minimalist aesthetic for the space.
Lekien designed a built-in concrete vanity for the bathroom, creating a minimalist aesthetic for the space.
The architect removed the wall material that wrapped the existing wood framework, giving the spaces warmth and texture.
The architect removed the wall material that wrapped the existing wood framework, giving the spaces warmth and texture.
The hotel has one indoor soaking pool in the Echo Room (left) and two outdoor pools. The largest, the Ritual Pool, has private cabanas with lounge seating (right).
The hotel has one indoor soaking pool in the Echo Room (left) and two outdoor pools. The largest, the Ritual Pool, has private cabanas with lounge seating (right).
The concrete fireplace separates the kitchen and living room,
The concrete fireplace separates the kitchen and living room,
Designed by Buff, Straub, & Hensman, this landmark 1954 home has a massive concrete fireplace, an interior Japanese garden, and a bridge leading down to a series of ponds.
Designed by Buff, Straub, & Hensman, this landmark 1954 home has a massive concrete fireplace, an interior Japanese garden, and a bridge leading down to a series of ponds.
The home is set into the sloped site, meaning there are windows only on one side of the lower floor. The large windows in the stairway, however, flood the space with natural light. “That's an unusual experience for being below ground,” says Dalesio. “Having that much light spill into that space is particularly special.”
The home is set into the sloped site, meaning there are windows only on one side of the lower floor. The large windows in the stairway, however, flood the space with natural light. “That's an unusual experience for being below ground,” says Dalesio. “Having that much light spill into that space is particularly special.”
“I wanted to have an office that was connected to my bedroom,” says Michael of the expansive primary suite. “It was important to me to be able to have guests, yet I could close off my own personal space when people were here.”
“I wanted to have an office that was connected to my bedroom,” says Michael of the expansive primary suite. “It was important to me to be able to have guests, yet I could close off my own personal space when people were here.”
The floor-to-ceiling Marvin Ultimate Sliding doors in the living and dining area lead to the cantilevered deck and frame uninterrupted views of the surrounding meadow and hills while flooding the space with natural light.
The floor-to-ceiling Marvin Ultimate Sliding doors in the living and dining area lead to the cantilevered deck and frame uninterrupted views of the surrounding meadow and hills while flooding the space with natural light.
The living space is inspired by traditional barn interiors with soaring ceilings. The interior is clad almost entirely in white oak, including the floors, ceiling panels, and the trim around the windows and doors. “I consulted a German friend of mine and said, ‘I'm thinking of Baltic, birch and oak,’” says homeowner and designer Michael Halpern. “And he said, ‘Oh, the German expression is <i>aus einem Guss</i>. Or in one pour.’ And I thought that sounds right. So it became all oak.”
aus einem Guss
Perched below the Griffith Observatory and overlooking Hollywood is a lush lot crowned with four towering olive trees and a 1965 home designed by modernist architect Craig Ellwood. When a young couple purchased the home in 2018, it needed substantial work. For a historic restoration, they called on Woods + Dangaran, a local firm fluent in modernist history. The team completed a meticulous restoration of the home while keeping original components like the linear shape, open plan, and expansive windows. One of the most striking features is the original koi pond (a feature deemed so essential that its preservation was a condition of escrow) that is now crossed via a bridge that leads to a new lap pool—perhaps the biggest intervention on the property.
Perched below the Griffith Observatory and overlooking Hollywood is a lush lot crowned with four towering olive trees and a 1965 home designed by modernist architect Craig Ellwood. When a young couple purchased the home in 2018, it needed substantial work. For a historic restoration, they called on Woods + Dangaran, a local firm fluent in modernist history. The team completed a meticulous restoration of the home while keeping original components like the linear shape, open plan, and expansive windows. One of the most striking features is the original koi pond (a feature deemed so essential that its preservation was a condition of escrow) that is now crossed via a bridge that leads to a new lap pool—perhaps the biggest intervention on the property.

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