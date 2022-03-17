SubscribeSign In
AAmp Studio-Hollywood Dell ADU-Exterior
Floor Plan of Idea House by JHL Design
Homeowner Amy Clark requested the restored front doors be painted red like an Eero Saarinen womb chair. The "hat" roof's original shingles and metal soffits were removed and replaced with Kebony wood.
The custom storage solutions can hold a variety of items including bicycles and bicycle trailers, house and gardening tools, camping equipment and the outdoor grill.
Summer time in the woods
Top 9 Prefabs of 2020: These best-in-class prefabricated homes are vying for your vote in the Dwell Design Awards.
Scalar Architecture included a covered deck with tall ceilings and large apertures that enhance the floating sensation.
The daughters' bathroom showcases pink tile in two shades and concrete flooring.
“There’s no right answer except to play and experiment,” Adler says about furnishing the interior. He reupholstered vintage Warren Platner chairs with velvet from Kravet. Drawings by Eva Hesse inspired the custom ceramic wall tile. Adler also created the coffee table, rug, planters, and gold stool. The pendant lamp is from Rewire in Los Angeles and the artwork is by Jean-Pierre Clément.
SomerTile silk penny round mosaic floor tiles.
Heath Ceramics Heron Blue wall tiles.
The new addition is spanned by a sliding glass door to the kitchen, bringing in much more natural light and creating easy flow between inside and out. The owners especially appreciate how the new deck is at grade with the exterior door for a seamless transition, making the kitchen feel “a part of the garden,” says the homeowner.
