Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Julie

Favorites

View 43 Photos
The prefab design utilizes a pin foundation system that reduces the project’s carbon footprint by 77 percent, says Wittman.
The prefab design utilizes a pin foundation system that reduces the project’s carbon footprint by 77 percent, says Wittman.
As Nicolás Tovo and Teresa Sarmiento of La Base embraced modular design as part of their architectural practice, they noticed that prospective clients were wary of prefabricated construction. So the duo teamed up with Place, an Argentine prefab builder, to make a proof of concept just outside the Patagonian resort town of Bariloche.
As Nicolás Tovo and Teresa Sarmiento of La Base embraced modular design as part of their architectural practice, they noticed that prospective clients were wary of prefabricated construction. So the duo teamed up with Place, an Argentine prefab builder, to make a proof of concept just outside the Patagonian resort town of Bariloche.
Having bought and restored several quirky properties in Washington over the years, including a five-story tree house and a 100-year-old barracks, architect Jason F. McLennan and his wife, artist Tracy McLennan, bought the camp-like retreat in 2020—even though it had no power or running water at the time and is on a secluded island with no ferry service.
Having bought and restored several quirky properties in Washington over the years, including a five-story tree house and a 100-year-old barracks, architect Jason F. McLennan and his wife, artist Tracy McLennan, bought the camp-like retreat in 2020—even though it had no power or running water at the time and is on a secluded island with no ferry service.
Across the main room, a bench lines the wall from the dining room through the living room, providing seating or display.
Across the main room, a bench lines the wall from the dining room through the living room, providing seating or display.
This corner of the island reveals the hot-rolled steel cabinets topped with quartzite and wrapped with a walnut breakfast bar.
This corner of the island reveals the hot-rolled steel cabinets topped with quartzite and wrapped with a walnut breakfast bar.
During: The low ceiling was removed.
During: The low ceiling was removed.
During: New framing allows the interior space to reach new heights.
During: New framing allows the interior space to reach new heights.
During: This shot shows the new interior walls for the bedrooms and the heating system laid below the concrete floor.
During: This shot shows the new interior walls for the bedrooms and the heating system laid below the concrete floor.
Lambert &amp; Fils lights are suspended over the island.
Lambert &amp; Fils lights are suspended over the island.
A walnut backsplash has integrated shelves for display. The counter is limestone.
A walnut backsplash has integrated shelves for display. The counter is limestone.
Greenway Studio designed this home addition In Victoria, British Columbia, to blend in with an existing natural rock formation.
Greenway Studio designed this home addition In Victoria, British Columbia, to blend in with an existing natural rock formation.
Lake|Flato designed a weekend home on North Fork, Long Island that nods to the rustic agricultural structures dotting the region. Western red cedar siding is stained black to help the home's three structures recede into the landscape.
Lake|Flato designed a weekend home on North Fork, Long Island that nods to the rustic agricultural structures dotting the region. Western red cedar siding is stained black to help the home's three structures recede into the landscape.
Floor plan of Modern House Cabin by Pepe Romero and Eugenia Diaz
Floor plan of Modern House Cabin by Pepe Romero and Eugenia Diaz
Outfitted with Woolrich linens and pillows designed by Jim’s wife, Beth Wheeler, the bed is wall-mounted with a hinge from McMaster Carr, so it can be folded up when not in use.
Outfitted with Woolrich linens and pillows designed by Jim’s wife, Beth Wheeler, the bed is wall-mounted with a hinge from McMaster Carr, so it can be folded up when not in use.
The workstation and the cabinets are by Korben Mathis Woodworking; the desk lamp is from TaoTronics.
The workstation and the cabinets are by Korben Mathis Woodworking; the desk lamp is from TaoTronics.
The bedroom is located on the mezzanine level.
The bedroom is located on the mezzanine level.

23 more saves