Much of the furniture came from Leah's stockpile in San Francisco. Other pieces came from scouring the local area, she says: "W<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif;">e tracked down vintage and antique furniture, art, and rugs from auctions and estate sales across the region, layering pieces from different eras just as someone who lived in a home over many decades would slowly amass an inspired and meaningful collection of furniture and art.