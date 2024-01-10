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Collection by Susie Peebler

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The windows in the living room form a kind of “cantilevered corner,” says Hope, much like Fallingwater.
The windows in the living room form a kind of “cantilevered corner,” says Hope, much like Fallingwater.
The home centers around the kitchen, with concentric circles extending outwards around an adjacent atrium.
The home centers around the kitchen, with concentric circles extending outwards around an adjacent atrium.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Like in many of Frank Lloyd Wright’s designs, the house has a large fireplace anchoring the living space.</span>
Like in many of Frank Lloyd Wright’s designs, the house has a large fireplace anchoring the living space.
The large hexagon room in the heart of the home, the sala (living room), draws inspiration from the Maloca, a space you'd find in the Amazon where healing takes place.
The large hexagon room in the heart of the home, the sala (living room), draws inspiration from the Maloca, a space you'd find in the Amazon where healing takes place.
Exotic hard woods were purchased from a family nearby in the mountains and used to build the home — Cedro Cimaron for the beams, Chico Zapote for decking, and blonde Macuil for trim, doors and other accents throughout the home.
Exotic hard woods were purchased from a family nearby in the mountains and used to build the home — Cedro Cimaron for the beams, Chico Zapote for decking, and blonde Macuil for trim, doors and other accents throughout the home.
During the rainy season, the lush foliage — neem trees and blooming Sangre de Drago — comes to life on the property. Conscientious of the surrounding landscape, the couple made sure to keep most of the vegetation intact during the construction process, only cutting down six trees. “We did a whole topographical analysis of the land and knew how to spin and position the house,” Mark says.
During the rainy season, the lush foliage — neem trees and blooming Sangre de Drago — comes to life on the property. Conscientious of the surrounding landscape, the couple made sure to keep most of the vegetation intact during the construction process, only cutting down six trees. “We did a whole topographical analysis of the land and knew how to spin and position the house,” Mark says.
Casa de la Rosa, a beach house in Mazunte, Oaxaca, is a 15-minute walk to the beach and 3-minute walk to town, giving its owners the best of both worlds — proximity to city life and the ability to embrace nature.
Casa de la Rosa, a beach house in Mazunte, Oaxaca, is a 15-minute walk to the beach and 3-minute walk to town, giving its owners the best of both worlds — proximity to city life and the ability to embrace nature.
Everything brought to the island must be transported by boat or barge, so furniture is minimal. Carsten purchased the 1960 Rais wood stove more than a decade ago with the intention of using it in a cabin one day.
Everything brought to the island must be transported by boat or barge, so furniture is minimal. Carsten purchased the 1960 Rais wood stove more than a decade ago with the intention of using it in a cabin one day.
The team widened the hallway and created a reading nook, complete with a telescope looking out at Hunter Mountain.
The team widened the hallway and created a reading nook, complete with a telescope looking out at Hunter Mountain.
The team was delighted to discover full wood paneling under the sheetrock in Room 1, which also has its own reading nook.
The team was delighted to discover full wood paneling under the sheetrock in Room 1, which also has its own reading nook.
Much of the furniture came from Leah's stockpile in San Francisco. Other pieces came from scouring the local area, she says: "W<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">e tracked down vintage and antique furniture, art, and rugs from auctions and estate sales across the region, layering pieces from different eras just as someone who lived in a home over many decades would slowly amass an inspired and meaningful collection of furniture and art.
Much of the furniture came from Leah's stockpile in San Francisco. Other pieces came from scouring the local area, she says: "W<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">e tracked down vintage and antique furniture, art, and rugs from auctions and estate sales across the region, layering pieces from different eras just as someone who lived in a home over many decades would slowly amass an inspired and meaningful collection of furniture and art.
Other than blocking off some exposed plumbing and repairing the fireplace, the team left the library relatively untouched. "We wanted to preserve all the beautiful wood and stained glass and add a couple modern pieces,
Other than blocking off some exposed plumbing and repairing the fireplace, the team left the library relatively untouched. "We wanted to preserve all the beautiful wood and stained glass and add a couple modern pieces,
Down a few steps from the sauna is a lap pool that runs into a grotto off the guest house at the rear of the property.
Down a few steps from the sauna is a lap pool that runs into a grotto off the guest house at the rear of the property.
Carmichael designed the home around the property’s oak trees. The Raabs have relandscaped the yard to include grass and native and edible plantings.
Carmichael designed the home around the property’s oak trees. The Raabs have relandscaped the yard to include grass and native and edible plantings.
The living room features a sofa by Medley Home, a rug by Dash &amp; Albert from Annie Selke, Akari Paper Lanterns by Noguchi, and an Aluminum Group Management chair by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller.
The living room features a sofa by Medley Home, a rug by Dash &amp; Albert from Annie Selke, Akari Paper Lanterns by Noguchi, and an Aluminum Group Management chair by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller.
“We made it up as we went along,” says Carissa of the down-to-the-studs remodel.
“We made it up as we went along,” says Carissa of the down-to-the-studs remodel.
New cherry paneling and flooring throughout complements the original Douglas fir exposed beams.
New cherry paneling and flooring throughout complements the original Douglas fir exposed beams.

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