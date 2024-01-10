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During the rainy season, the lush foliage — neem trees and blooming Sangre de Drago — comes to life on the property. Conscientious of the surrounding landscape, the couple made sure to keep most of the vegetation intact during the construction process, only cutting down six trees. “We did a whole topographical analysis of the land and knew how to spin and position the house,” Mark says.
Much of the furniture came from Leah's stockpile in San Francisco. Other pieces came from scouring the local area, she says: "W<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif;">e tracked down vintage and antique furniture, art, and rugs from auctions and estate sales across the region, layering pieces from different eras just as someone who lived in a home over many decades would slowly amass an inspired and meaningful collection of furniture and art.
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