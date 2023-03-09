SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Judith Hodell

Favorites

View 4 Photos
Floor Plan of BV House + Studio by Bruno Vanbesien Architects
Floor Plan of BV House + Studio by Bruno Vanbesien Architects
The butterfly roof adds a joyful kineticism to the exterior while creating practical angles ideal for solar panels and rainwater collection.
The butterfly roof adds a joyful kineticism to the exterior while creating practical angles ideal for solar panels and rainwater collection.
This fireplace is lined with the same bricks as the plinth, so there’s “a relationship between new and old,” explains Dovey.
This fireplace is lined with the same bricks as the plinth, so there’s “a relationship between new and old,” explains Dovey.