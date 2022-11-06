SubscribeSign In
Roombus's all-in-one smart home - the Nest - comes in three sizes and has all the connected living features built into each unit, powered by its own RoomOS smart home system.
Method Homes can design and install prefab homes of all sizes and customize an existing fusing or create a custom design. Smart home options are similarly entirely customizable.
Connect Homes come with a selection of smart home features as standard, with the option to upgrade to features such as smart, motorized blinds and a smart security system.
Connect Homes has been building and installing prefab homes - such as this one in Los Angeles - for over a decade.
From funky desert outposts to road-ready rentals, these camper vans and trailers are geared for adventure.
Loft
"I wanted a simpler, more contemplative life," says Stephen Proctor, who left Nashville to continue work as a visual artist from the remote Pacific Northwest. But after being targeted by a hard-nosed permitting official, he faced too many unknowns, ultimately deciding to sell the home. "I didn't want to fight them or have to blaze a new trail—that’s not why I got into the tiny home thing," he says.
After a wildfire ripped through Jeff Waldman and Molly Fiffer’s 10-acre retreat in the Santa Cruz Mountains in August of 2020, the couple was determined to build a new home. They were hesitant about investing too much money, though, as they knew that California was only getting drier and more prone to fires.
Manufactured with up to 70 percent recycled steel, the hybrid prefab Graham Residence by Blue Sky Building System limits construction waste to the factory, where it's recycled.
