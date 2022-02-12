The temple-like house was influenced by Aztec and Mayan architecture, a combination Wright described as "California Romanza."
Dwell Open House: Los Angeles kicked off at Barnsdall Art Park in East Hollywood, where ticket holders picked up tote bags with route maps and visited the Hollyhock House before heading out to the other three homes.
Oza Sabbeth Architects and the Brooklyn Home Company teamed up to create this 2,800-square-foot home in the Ditch Plains hamlet of Montauk, in Long Island, New York.
Recessed lighting is strategically placed along the edges of this expansive, minimalist bedroom in Thailand. For master bedroom ceiling lighting ideas where a clean look is desired, recessed lighting makes a great option.
Although Minarc's tiny homes are only available around L.A., they offer to manage everything from permitting to utility hookups as part of a turn-key service for those who can build in the area.
Like the large mOne and mTwo models, the structure of the microHaus is made from a recycled polymers.
Although aux boxes were originally designed as detached one-room structures of around 100 square feet, they now offer the larger Model 240 and Model 620. (The model number denotes its footprint in square feet).
The grand sense of space can be immediately felt upon entry, with expansive living areas unfolding across the open floor plan. Sliding glass doors usher ample natural light inside.
A sedum roof spans the entire extension giving a beautiful view from the first floor bedrooms. The sedum roof also acts to encourage biodiversity and collect rainwater.
In total, the home offers three-and-a-half bathrooms. Each of the guest bathrooms are finished in the brightly colored tile.