Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
d
Collection by
Donivan Brown
Favorites
View
12
Photos
On nice days, doors can be opened for indoor/outdoor flow.
The Portage Bay Residence is a streamlined home that enjoys lake views and total privacy. The garage melds into the industrial, flat exterior, which resembles maritime sheds found throughout the area.
Autocourt with 'Ferris Bueller' Style Garage and Cedar Trellis
Garage front with white steel posts and Ipe doors. A breezeway cuts through the edge.
A wood-wrapped carport completes the property. The cottage is located near two additional homes Breuer completed for Stillman, which can be accessed by trails.
The apartment above the garage received a dormer to enlarge the interior footprint.
Share