SubscribeSign In
d
Collection by Donivan Brown

Favorites

View 12 Photos
On nice days, doors can be opened for indoor/outdoor flow.
On nice days, doors can be opened for indoor/outdoor flow.
The Portage Bay Residence is a streamlined home that enjoys lake views and total privacy. The garage melds into the industrial, flat exterior, which resembles maritime sheds found throughout the area.
The Portage Bay Residence is a streamlined home that enjoys lake views and total privacy. The garage melds into the industrial, flat exterior, which resembles maritime sheds found throughout the area.
Autocourt with 'Ferris Bueller' Style Garage and Cedar Trellis
Autocourt with 'Ferris Bueller' Style Garage and Cedar Trellis
Garage front with white steel posts and Ipe doors. A breezeway cuts through the edge.
Garage front with white steel posts and Ipe doors. A breezeway cuts through the edge.
A wood-wrapped carport completes the property. The cottage is located near two additional homes Breuer completed for Stillman, which can be accessed by trails.
A wood-wrapped carport completes the property. The cottage is located near two additional homes Breuer completed for Stillman, which can be accessed by trails.
The apartment above the garage received a dormer to enlarge the interior footprint.
The apartment above the garage received a dormer to enlarge the interior footprint.