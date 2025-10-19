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Collection by Alina McKay

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The primary bath has a tub, sink, and fixtures by Lusso. The zellige tiles are by Clé Tile.
The primary bath has a tub, sink, and fixtures by Lusso. The zellige tiles are by Clé Tile.
Square Daltile tiles line almost every surface of the bathroom, which is flooded in natural light.
Square Daltile tiles line almost every surface of the bathroom, which is flooded in natural light.
Wood panelling brings a warmth to the concrete-and-white space.
Wood panelling brings a warmth to the concrete-and-white space.
The wallpaper was one of the first interior details, a limited edition print featuring trans icons and significant moments in queer history.
The wallpaper was one of the first interior details, a limited edition print featuring trans icons and significant moments in queer history.
After seeing the wood carvings that his friend Matthew Wignall was doing, Joe asked if the artist would be interested in making a door. They gave him no direction, and it was the largest piece he had undertaken. The result is a showstopper of an entry that sets the tone for the house: original, earthy, handmade.
After seeing the wood carvings that his friend Matthew Wignall was doing, Joe asked if the artist would be interested in making a door. They gave him no direction, and it was the largest piece he had undertaken. The result is a showstopper of an entry that sets the tone for the house: original, earthy, handmade.
The plant from Printwood is a recent addition, and brought the room to life; the leaves glow in the sun that comes through the shower skylight.
The plant from Printwood is a recent addition, and brought the room to life; the leaves glow in the sun that comes through the shower skylight.
A Sara Genn painting hangs above the sofa. Half of a wood slab Joe used for an art show rests on cinder blocks to make a coffee table; the other half is now the mantle. The Skobys bartered artwork for the sconces by Escondido-based designer Nick Pourfard.
A Sara Genn painting hangs above the sofa. Half of a wood slab Joe used for an art show rests on cinder blocks to make a coffee table; the other half is now the mantle. The Skobys bartered artwork for the sconces by Escondido-based designer Nick Pourfard.
The stove is by the Italian maker Verona. Cristiana had asked her dad to shop for the appliance in Italy. The company had just done a trade show in Las Vegas and didn’t want to bring the floor models back to Europe, so they offered a big discount. “There’s a lot of Italians helping Italians out there,” she says.
The stove is by the Italian maker Verona. Cristiana had asked her dad to shop for the appliance in Italy. The company had just done a trade show in Las Vegas and didn’t want to bring the floor models back to Europe, so they offered a big discount. “There’s a lot of Italians helping Italians out there,” she says.
Minimalist wooden kitchen cabinets from Danish company Reform bring warmth to the space. The arabescato cremo marble counter was on clearance—there was just one large piece left.
Minimalist wooden kitchen cabinets from Danish company Reform bring warmth to the space. The arabescato cremo marble counter was on clearance—there was just one large piece left.
The Skobys combined the original walled-off entryway, kitchen, living room, and dining area into one bright, open space. To vault the ceilings, they had to install a 26-foot-long central support beam. The clerestory windows they added give the house the feel of an iconic midcentury.
The Skobys combined the original walled-off entryway, kitchen, living room, and dining area into one bright, open space. To vault the ceilings, they had to install a 26-foot-long central support beam. The clerestory windows they added give the house the feel of an iconic midcentury.
Custom white oak vanities continue the thread in the en-suite bathroom.
Custom white oak vanities continue the thread in the en-suite bathroom.
An Aria table from Room and Board creates a spot to gather. The countertop is Barbados honed marble from Walker Zanger, and it surrounds an LG induction cooktop.
An Aria table from Room and Board creates a spot to gather. The countertop is Barbados honed marble from Walker Zanger, and it surrounds an LG induction cooktop.
In the bathroom, Kevin specified large format porcelain floor tile with staggered 2x8 ceramic Clé Tile on the walls.
In the bathroom, Kevin specified large format porcelain floor tile with staggered 2x8 ceramic Clé Tile on the walls.
A Kraus faucet is paired with a Delta stainless steel sink. The stainless-steel refrigerator is by Samsung.
A Kraus faucet is paired with a Delta stainless steel sink. The stainless-steel refrigerator is by Samsung.
The family added a Murphy bed for guests.
The family added a Murphy bed for guests.
The wall tile is by Fireclay, in Hood River Gloss, and the floor tile is by Daltile, Outlander in Marine.
The wall tile is by Fireclay, in Hood River Gloss, and the floor tile is by Daltile, Outlander in Marine.
At the vanity, there are Dornbracht faucets and delray sconces, specifically the Swing SLW5.
At the vanity, there are Dornbracht faucets and delray sconces, specifically the Swing SLW5.
In a bathroom, a bluestone floor balances walls covered in a grid of white tiles and a floating sink basin lends an airy feel.
In a bathroom, a bluestone floor balances walls covered in a grid of white tiles and a floating sink basin lends an airy feel.

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