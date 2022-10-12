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Collection by
Kristin Kulsavage
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Shades of calming blue tile line the bathroom walls, paired with plywood cabinetry treated with linseed oil.
“Most residential roofs are somewhere between 4:12 and 9:12 pitch,” says Loren Wood. “
While Nigel and Jane originally were considering blue kitchen cabinets, they instead opted for a big blue Aga range. “I’m so glad we did. It makes the range much more of a feature,” says Jane.
Backyard Patio
In the guest room, a vintage French country wooden hutch in the closet and a vintage rustic wooden table were both sourced from the Rose Bowl Flea. The closet drapes are from Etsy.
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