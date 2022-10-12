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Collection by Kristin Kulsavage

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Shades of calming blue tile line the bathroom walls, paired with plywood cabinetry treated with linseed oil.
Shades of calming blue tile line the bathroom walls, paired with plywood cabinetry treated with linseed oil.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">“Most residential roofs are somewhere between 4:12 and 9:12 pitch,” says Loren Wood. “</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">So </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">an 18:12 pitch is significantly steeper—a slope of 56.3 degrees—which is close to the steepest slopes typically used in construction.”</span>
“Most residential roofs are somewhere between 4:12 and 9:12 pitch,” says Loren Wood. “
While Nigel and Jane originally were considering blue kitchen cabinets, they instead opted for a big blue Aga range. “I’m so glad we did. It makes the range much more of a feature,” says Jane.
While Nigel and Jane originally were considering blue kitchen cabinets, they instead opted for a big blue Aga range. “I’m so glad we did. It makes the range much more of a feature,” says Jane.
Backyard Patio
Backyard Patio
In the guest room, a vintage French country wooden hutch in the closet and a vintage rustic wooden table were both sourced from the Rose Bowl Flea. The closet drapes are from Etsy.
In the guest room, a vintage French country wooden hutch in the closet and a vintage rustic wooden table were both sourced from the Rose Bowl Flea. The closet drapes are from Etsy.

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