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e
Collection by
Elisa Love
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62
Photos
The screened-in porch leads into an open great one on one half of the structure.
The home went through an 18-month renovation period.
The catwalk that spans across the width of the space leads to the bedroom.
A new white oak staircase and railing lead to the main suite now occupying the garden level. The shadow reveal detail is carried throughout the house, scribing doorframes, windows, and baseboard.
Tucked away at the end of a long, private driveway, the Nine-Square House appears as an inviting cube-like volume in the middle of a forest.
Looking from the dining area, wood cladding extends from the entryway ceiling up to railings in a second floor loft.
Near the kitchen a stairwell leads down to the basement and a side patio.
"A matching bench extends into the open shower where accordion corner windows can open entirely,
The open kitchen features a large central island and ample storage via bespoke cabinetry.
A vintage Valet Chair by Hans J. Wegner sits alongside a vintage timber and steel framed daybed in one of the bedrooms.
The master bedroom is situated above the studio and features steeply sloping walls—meaning the bed is located in the middle of the room. A playful Kay Bojesen teak monkey sits on the sideboard.
The primary suite has eastern-facing views, given that the owner wanted morning light.
The bedroom displays more existing wood ceiling beams and a storage loft above the bathroom.
The architect dressed the living room with a soft palette of cream and blush tones. The parquet flooring offers subtle pattern and more texture for the space.
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