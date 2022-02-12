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Collection by Norb Warnes

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The rebuilt “Idea House,” designed by Holly Freres and David Horning of JHL design. The driveway is permeable to encourage good drainage: crushed granite gravel is installed over a stabilization mat. James Hardie exterior siding is painted in Benjamin Moore ‘White Dove,’ with reclaimed wood used for the entry and garage.
The rebuilt “Idea House,” designed by Holly Freres and David Horning of JHL design. The driveway is permeable to encourage good drainage: crushed granite gravel is installed over a stabilization mat. James Hardie exterior siding is painted in Benjamin Moore ‘White Dove,’ with reclaimed wood used for the entry and garage.
In their two-story models, the floors upstairs are paneled in engineered hard wood: a material made by attaching a layer of natural wood to plywood bases that interlock with neighboring slats.
In their two-story models, the floors upstairs are paneled in engineered hard wood: a material made by attaching a layer of natural wood to plywood bases that interlock with neighboring slats.
The original 700-square-foot home's entrance, which was moved slightly to reconfigure the front bedrooms
The original 700-square-foot home's entrance, which was moved slightly to reconfigure the front bedrooms
The kitchen now occupies the addition, and the island was detailed to look like a piece of furniture to better meld with the living room. The cabinet colors are Farrow & Ball’s Skimming Stone and Sherwin-Williams’s Garden Gate, and were handpainted instead of spray-finished, so as "not to have something too slick or sterile," says VW. "We wanted them to be warm and have personality."
The kitchen now occupies the addition, and the island was detailed to look like a piece of furniture to better meld with the living room. The cabinet colors are Farrow & Ball’s Skimming Stone and Sherwin-Williams’s Garden Gate, and were handpainted instead of spray-finished, so as "not to have something too slick or sterile," says VW. "We wanted them to be warm and have personality."
A kitchen was situated in a cozy niche off the towering great room, and outfitted with blue shaker-style cabinetry and custom tile work created by the husband and wife.
A kitchen was situated in a cozy niche off the towering great room, and outfitted with blue shaker-style cabinetry and custom tile work created by the husband and wife.
Jose Mármol Reform by Micaela Racca Kitchen
Jose Mármol Reform by Micaela Racca Kitchen
Architect Leandro Garcia redesigned this 376-square-foot apartment in Curitiba, Brazil, for Eveline Favero and her 13-year-old son, Domingos.
Architect Leandro Garcia redesigned this 376-square-foot apartment in Curitiba, Brazil, for Eveline Favero and her 13-year-old son, Domingos.