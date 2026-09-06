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y
Collection by
Yolanda M Palomo
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4
Photos
The sconces above the window are from Luminaire Authentik.
An outdoor shower features two tones of tile from Clay Imports. The smaller, blue squares are the same ones used for the pool's trim.
With the peninsula counter and upper cabinetry removed, the kitchen is open to the adjacent dining area, while the kitchen island adds cook space.
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