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Collection by gabrielle ruvolo

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The fireplace has INAX Tile from United Tile.
The fireplace has INAX Tile from United Tile.
This San Rafael midcentury comes with a remodeled kitchen, a new roof, updated utilities, a wraparound deck, and over an acre of land.
This San Rafael midcentury comes with a remodeled kitchen, a new roof, updated utilities, a wraparound deck, and over an acre of land.
Nestled between Santa Barbara and Los Angeles, this 1957 home has well-preserved woodwork, vintage tile, and natural stone walls.
Nestled between Santa Barbara and Los Angeles, this 1957 home has well-preserved woodwork, vintage tile, and natural stone walls.
Floor plan of Casa Larissa by Kim Swift
Floor plan of Casa Larissa by Kim Swift
Marie Saldivar’s experimental metal-clad dwelling is the perfect place to host family—and proof of concept for her new prefab company.
Marie Saldivar’s experimental metal-clad dwelling is the perfect place to host family—and proof of concept for her new prefab company.
The sofa and side table are from West Elm. The pillow is adorned with a stylized sun that Girard created for the New York restaurant La Fonda del Sol.
The sofa and side table are from West Elm. The pillow is adorned with a stylized sun that Girard created for the New York restaurant La Fonda del Sol.
A Michigan couple find out they own the last of a little-known, thought-to-be-extinct breed—a midcentury modern house by Alexander Girard.
A Michigan couple find out they own the last of a little-known, thought-to-be-extinct breed—a midcentury modern house by Alexander Girard.
Vines spill over primary-colored, glazed-brick walls, which recall Girard’s eye-popping graphics.
Vines spill over primary-colored, glazed-brick walls, which recall Girard’s eye-popping graphics.
"There is such a crazy amount of culture, languages, and food—India has a huge footprint in all its vibrancy,
"There is such a crazy amount of culture, languages, and food—India has a huge footprint in all its vibrancy,
After: The renovation, led by Fowlkes Studio, rebuilt the house from the inside out. When the team presented the plans to the neighborhood historical society for approval, "everyone was thrilled,
After: The renovation, led by Fowlkes Studio, rebuilt the house from the inside out. When the team presented the plans to the neighborhood historical society for approval, "everyone was thrilled,
Sliding glass doors enable easy indoor/outdoor circulation.
Sliding glass doors enable easy indoor/outdoor circulation.
Homeowner and interior designer Julie Crosby worked with developer Soheil Nakhshab to transform a rundown midcentury property in the coastal Del Mar neighborhood of San Diego. The 5,400-square-foot, four-bedroom residence incorporates a natural palette and tall windows.
Homeowner and interior designer Julie Crosby worked with developer Soheil Nakhshab to transform a rundown midcentury property in the coastal Del Mar neighborhood of San Diego. The 5,400-square-foot, four-bedroom residence incorporates a natural palette and tall windows.
The couple doused the interior in Benjamin Moore’s Simply White to create a bright canvas for their antique furniture and to focus attention on the outdoors.
The couple doused the interior in Benjamin Moore’s Simply White to create a bright canvas for their antique furniture and to focus attention on the outdoors.
“It’s the biggest one you can get,” says Patrick Powers of the shipping container he revamped and moved to Salt Spring Island, British Columbia. Steel frames hold ample glazing, including a pair of custom 2,000-pound sliding doors.
“It’s the biggest one you can get,” says Patrick Powers of the shipping container he revamped and moved to Salt Spring Island, British Columbia. Steel frames hold ample glazing, including a pair of custom 2,000-pound sliding doors.
Rear exterior, the bank of windows have views of palm trees and slices of the Bay and San Francisco.
Rear exterior, the bank of windows have views of palm trees and slices of the Bay and San Francisco.

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