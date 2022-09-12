A soaker tub and large reclaimed beam (salvaged from an old barn) creates a casual boundary between bath and bedroom. Moroccan-inspired cement tile, a custom vanity, white quartz Kohler bath fixtures create a spa-like feel.
The renovated bathroom features tiles from Heath Ceramics.
Modern bathroom vanities in white bathe the room in light, creating a relaxing atmosphere. Mirroring the kitchen of this home, the bathroom features custom wooden cabinetry and Brodware faucets.
The ensuite master bathroom features Ann Sacks slate floor tile, contrasted with white Carrara marble that wraps the Kohler Tea for Two tub. The shower features tile from Heath Ceramics.
Short on space? Modern bathroom vanities for small spaces don’t have to scrimp on style, as evidenced by this diminutive porcelain sink with chrome cross handles.
In the upper-level bathroom, tiles painstakingly fired by DeSimio cover the walls and ceiling.
In modern bathroom vanities, timber can be used a number of different ways. It’s at its most basic in this simplistic modern bathroom, tied together neatly with matching shelving in the cut-out above.