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Collection by Jolynne Batchelor

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Original details can be found throughout the 2,304-square-foot residence, including the clerestory windows and stone fireplace in the main living room.
Original details can be found throughout the 2,304-square-foot residence, including the clerestory windows and stone fireplace in the main living room.
Wood-paneled ceilings and beams continue in each of the three bedrooms.
Wood-paneled ceilings and beams continue in each of the three bedrooms.
The remodeled home appears to only be one level from the street, although an additional story is tucked below on the hillside site.
The remodeled home appears to only be one level from the street, although an additional story is tucked below on the hillside site.
From street view, the remodeled home—now sporting a sleek black exterior—appears to only be one level.
From street view, the remodeled home—now sporting a sleek black exterior—appears to only be one level.
The built-in office nook is fashioned from whitened maple.
The built-in office nook is fashioned from whitened maple.
Custom storage and bookshelves were inserted between the preserved fireplace columns. The slight hint of wood grain beneath the stain imbues subtle texture. The waist-high shelf can act as a buffet, or art display, and the table is from Design Within Reach. The pendants are from Allied Maker.
Custom storage and bookshelves were inserted between the preserved fireplace columns. The slight hint of wood grain beneath the stain imbues subtle texture. The waist-high shelf can act as a buffet, or art display, and the table is from Design Within Reach. The pendants are from Allied Maker.
In the kitchen, the countertops and backsplash are Pietra Cardosa stone and the cabinetry is whitened maple and an ebony-stained charcoal oak, to sync with the rest of the case goods throughout the home.
In the kitchen, the countertops and backsplash are Pietra Cardosa stone and the cabinetry is whitened maple and an ebony-stained charcoal oak, to sync with the rest of the case goods throughout the home.
Los Angeles's Stahl House served as inspiration for the home, which capitalized on its views of the Baltic Sea with floor-to-ceiling windows.
Los Angeles's Stahl House served as inspiration for the home, which capitalized on its views of the Baltic Sea with floor-to-ceiling windows.
While the common areas were positioned to maximize daylight, a must on the coast of Sweden, the dark interiors act as a cozy contrast.
While the common areas were positioned to maximize daylight, a must on the coast of Sweden, the dark interiors act as a cozy contrast.
In the kitchen, oak millwork pairs with simple matte black cabinetry and stone accents. Sphere pendant lights from Hub Furniture hang above the island seating, adding a simple, playful touch to the open space. Connected to the garden and main living area, the kitchen is now the ideal location for gathering with friends and family.
In the kitchen, oak millwork pairs with simple matte black cabinetry and stone accents. Sphere pendant lights from Hub Furniture hang above the island seating, adding a simple, playful touch to the open space. Connected to the garden and main living area, the kitchen is now the ideal location for gathering with friends and family.
"We wanted to create a kitchen that would develop and become prettier with time. Something that was raw, tactile, and natural. Our kitchen reflects this thought by using materials from nature to carry the design. In Scandinavia, we have a tradition of inviting nature inside, blurring the boundaries between what is inside and outside," says Bjerre-Poulsen.
"We wanted to create a kitchen that would develop and become prettier with time. Something that was raw, tactile, and natural. Our kitchen reflects this thought by using materials from nature to carry the design. In Scandinavia, we have a tradition of inviting nature inside, blurring the boundaries between what is inside and outside," says Bjerre-Poulsen.
Bjerre-Poulsen's personal goals were to create a space that was highly functional as well as exceedingly beautiful.
Bjerre-Poulsen's personal goals were to create a space that was highly functional as well as exceedingly beautiful.

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