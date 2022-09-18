SubscribeSign In
The door trim and wall-hung vanity use the same birch ply as the cabinetry.
McGonigle repositioned the bathtub and designed a custom bench alongside it for bathing the baby.
A custom built-in dresser and wardrobe optimize storage in the main bedroom.
The owners added a third floor to the home to act as their private suite, which includes a study.
The oak-clad staircase is a defining feature of the ground floor. The owners sought to keep the materials "modest
A main goal of the renovation was to open the home to its unique perch in Glen Park. On a clear day, it's possible to see from downtown to the South and East Bay.
Consider this lively bathroom that sits within a recently completed waterfront home in Bridgehampton, New York. Situated on two-and-a-half acres of land with 360-degree views of the nearby bay and ocean, it's covered with brightly colored floor-to-ceiling tiles that reflect the shades of the neighboring water. One step through the sliding glass doors and you’ll find yourself on an open terrace.
Wood meets white marble in this well-lit bathroom by architect Craig Steely. Contrasting materials make for a warm and serene bathing atmosphere in this Berkeley, California home.
The kitchen is completely open to the main living area and features a custom birch pegboard wall. Eames dining chairs accent the space.
The old classroom space is now an open-concept living and family room. With a family of five and limited interior space, creative storage solutions were essential to the functionality of the home. Simple birch plywood built-in storage under the stairs provides a place to stash kids’ toys, as well as a platform for playing and sitting. Concrete floors flow through the entire home.
In the kitchen, the countertops are Absolute Black wire-brushed granite from Walker Zanger, the cooktop and hoods are from Viking, the dishwashers are Miele, and the serious coffee setup (Mel is the former CEO of The Coffee Bean &amp; Tea Leaf) includes an espresso machine from La Marzocco and grinders by Mazzer. Bradley designed the cherrywood veneer cabinetry, which was made and installed by Marmol Radziner, with a custom piece by Alaco Ladder Company.
The new kitchen is outfitted with white oak cabinetry by Ramon Padilla, Trias counter stools and a La Cornue oven and range.
Marvin demonstrates the cat ladder. The pendant is the Roly Roscoe light in textured black by Offdn.
A study nook with a concrete desktop adjoins the kitchen bench, making clever use of otherwise dead space.
A “cathedral” roof above the open-plan living area creates a sense of volume in the small space. The storage is all contained in carefully planned bespoke joinery units.
The built-in timber storage units in the living room feature the same concrete top as the kitchen bench and the desk in the study nook. The rawness of the concrete contrasts with the refined oak timber joinery and minimal white walls.
A timber display positioned below the porthole window in the living space offers a lookout for the owner’s cat.
The living area’s cathedral ceiling extends outwards to become the northern veranda awning, which helps to shade the interior.
