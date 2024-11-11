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Collection by Laura Kiyokane

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Located in Long Beach's Los Cerritos/Virginia Country Club neighborhood, the duplex occupies a 7,306-square-foot lot.
Located in Long Beach's Los Cerritos/Virginia Country Club neighborhood, the duplex occupies a 7,306-square-foot lot.
Combine native plants with rockscapes to create gardens that don’t need excessive irrigation. Here, Techo-Bloc’s Industria 600 series slab in Greyed Nickel was imaginatively used to create contrast between the more organic stones and rocks, as well as functional walkways for seating and a fire pit.
Combine native plants with rockscapes to create gardens that don’t need excessive irrigation. Here, Techo-Bloc’s Industria 600 series slab in Greyed Nickel was imaginatively used to create contrast between the more organic stones and rocks, as well as functional walkways for seating and a fire pit.
Scott and Ina's home is resilient to Maine's snowy winters, and with the addition of solar panels can easily be made off-grid.
Scott and Ina's home is resilient to Maine's snowy winters, and with the addition of solar panels can easily be made off-grid.
A second green roof is planted with sedum and plays host to one of the family’s favorite spots: a hammock. Bentheim suggested adding a trellis overhead to soften and balance the appearance of the facade.
A second green roof is planted with sedum and plays host to one of the family’s favorite spots: a hammock. Bentheim suggested adding a trellis overhead to soften and balance the appearance of the facade.
The kitchen features oak joinery and a worktop crafted from a rare, green-veined marble with bullnose edges. “Every time I see the kitchen, I’m glad that we went for that stone,” says homeowner Leila D'Angelo. “It’s just so unique.”
The kitchen features oak joinery and a worktop crafted from a rare, green-veined marble with bullnose edges. “Every time I see the kitchen, I’m glad that we went for that stone,” says homeowner Leila D'Angelo. “It’s just so unique.”
A Stûv wood-burning stove in the living room provides heat for the net-zero home. (Solar panels supply electricity.) Four equal-size rooms are separated by barn doors that allow for a circular flow through the house when left open. “Our dogs love it,” says David. A recent painting by Mark hangs on the door between the living room and bedroom but might soon be swapped out. “The idea is that I can make a piece in the studio, put it up and live with it for a while, and then change it for something new,” says Mark.
A Stûv wood-burning stove in the living room provides heat for the net-zero home. (Solar panels supply electricity.) Four equal-size rooms are separated by barn doors that allow for a circular flow through the house when left open. “Our dogs love it,” says David. A recent painting by Mark hangs on the door between the living room and bedroom but might soon be swapped out. “The idea is that I can make a piece in the studio, put it up and live with it for a while, and then change it for something new,” says Mark.
Robert McElroy and Horace Hartshaw collaborated on the sculptural staircases, bespoke cabinetry, and wood-framed windows in this beautifully crafted compound set on five acres.
Robert McElroy and Horace Hartshaw collaborated on the sculptural staircases, bespoke cabinetry, and wood-framed windows in this beautifully crafted compound set on five acres.
An enclosed atrium sits off the kitchen, providing a soft transition between indoor and out.
An enclosed atrium sits off the kitchen, providing a soft transition between indoor and out.

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