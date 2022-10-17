SubscribeSign In
t
Collection by Thomas Rostock

Favorites

View 23 Photos
SHED converted the side door into the front door, adding a new entry sequence with a patio, landscaping, stairs, and a metal awning to protect the porch. Wide stairs and a patio lead down to new sliding glass door in the basement, which now has utility spaces and a media room/office. Many of the original window openings were kept on this façade and given new Andersen E-Series units. Two smaller openings were bricked in.
SHED converted the side door into the front door, adding a new entry sequence with a patio, landscaping, stairs, and a metal awning to protect the porch. Wide stairs and a patio lead down to new sliding glass door in the basement, which now has utility spaces and a media room/office. Many of the original window openings were kept on this façade and given new Andersen E-Series units. Two smaller openings were bricked in.
This thatch-roofed brick cottage in Nieby, Germany, was originally built by tenant farmers or crofters from a nearby estate in the late 1800s. It stands on a small triangular plot of land surrounded by barley fields and faces toward the Geltinger Birk nature reserve. The home’s street-facing facade was preserved and restored with only a minimal, black-steel dormer window belying the more substantial alterations which open onto the private rear yard. A subtle black-framed addition containing an oak-lined living space is tucked under the thatched roof and opens onto a sunken timber terrace while large picture windows are cut into the historic brick volume in areas which had been damaged from the previous additions.
This thatch-roofed brick cottage in Nieby, Germany, was originally built by tenant farmers or crofters from a nearby estate in the late 1800s. It stands on a small triangular plot of land surrounded by barley fields and faces toward the Geltinger Birk nature reserve. The home’s street-facing facade was preserved and restored with only a minimal, black-steel dormer window belying the more substantial alterations which open onto the private rear yard. A subtle black-framed addition containing an oak-lined living space is tucked under the thatched roof and opens onto a sunken timber terrace while large picture windows are cut into the historic brick volume in areas which had been damaged from the previous additions.
Completed in 2018 on a 2.6-acre site in the San Juan Islands, the two-bedroom modular home was installed in a day.
Completed in 2018 on a 2.6-acre site in the San Juan Islands, the two-bedroom modular home was installed in a day.
After: The primary bedroom occupies an area that was formerly a study and a shared bathroom. Unfinished wood windows and white oak flooring are a new addition.
After: The primary bedroom occupies an area that was formerly a study and a shared bathroom. Unfinished wood windows and white oak flooring are a new addition.
The kitchen cabinets were made with cabinet boxes set into framing, then a primed drywall shell covered with a textural Roman Clay finish, and sealed.
The kitchen cabinets were made with cabinet boxes set into framing, then a primed drywall shell covered with a textural Roman Clay finish, and sealed.
In addition to a large wooden island, the bright kitchen also comes with custom cabinetry.
In addition to a large wooden island, the bright kitchen also comes with custom cabinetry.
The new addition is spanned by a sliding glass door to the kitchen, bringing in much more natural light and creating easy flow between inside and out. The owners especially appreciate how the new deck is at grade with the exterior door for a seamless transition, making the kitchen feel “a part of the garden,” says the homeowner.
The new addition is spanned by a sliding glass door to the kitchen, bringing in much more natural light and creating easy flow between inside and out. The owners especially appreciate how the new deck is at grade with the exterior door for a seamless transition, making the kitchen feel “a part of the garden,” says the homeowner.
Inspired by a David Hockney painting, Grant Straghan colors his London home in soothing tones of seafoam and rose.
Inspired by a David Hockney painting, Grant Straghan colors his London home in soothing tones of seafoam and rose.
Tall windows allow ample natural light inside, which reflects off the hardwood floors lining the main living areas and enhances the sense of warmth from the blush-pink curtains.
Tall windows allow ample natural light inside, which reflects off the hardwood floors lining the main living areas and enhances the sense of warmth from the blush-pink curtains.
The original home had no family bathroom, so a new shower room was added. The bright yellow tiles create a playful atmosphere, while the curves of the mirror echo the arched window.
The original home had no family bathroom, so a new shower room was added. The bright yellow tiles create a playful atmosphere, while the curves of the mirror echo the arched window.
Eco-conscious and energy-efficient, the structure’s heavily insulated walls and panels help the house approach passive energy standards. Exterior sliding shutters and deep overhangs contribute environmental benefits, as does the breeze wafting off the lake.
Eco-conscious and energy-efficient, the structure’s heavily insulated walls and panels help the house approach passive energy standards. Exterior sliding shutters and deep overhangs contribute environmental benefits, as does the breeze wafting off the lake.
Malcolm Davis Architecture helps a family roll back years of hodgepodge additions while opening the rear facade to the garden.
Malcolm Davis Architecture helps a family roll back years of hodgepodge additions while opening the rear facade to the garden.
Sheffield Residence by Of Possible
Sheffield Residence by Of Possible

3 more saves